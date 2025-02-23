Matches (7)
Champions Trophy (2)
United States of America in Oman (1)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland (1)
Australia 1-Day (2)
WPL (1)

South Aust vs Tasmania, 21st Match at Adelaide, Australia 1-Day, Feb 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score

21st Match, Adelaide, February 23, 2025, One-Day Cup (Australia)
South Australia FlagSouth Australia
329/9
Tasmania FlagTasmania
(34/50 ov, T:330) 281/7

Tasmania need 49 runs in 96 balls.

Current RR: 8.26
 • Required RR: 3.06
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 26/2 (5.20)
List A CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 ovs
Charlie Wakim* 
(rhb)
434250102.385 (3b)18 (16b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Ben Manenti 
(ob)
503807.601041-
Lloyd Pope 
(lbg)
603926.501421-
MatRunsHSAve
134038233.58
MatWktsBBIAve
19182/2146.22
14214/7833.62
 Last BatNivethan Radhakrishnan 0 (1b) FOW281/7 (33.6 Ov)
W
W
1
1
33rd
4
1
2
1
32nd
1
1
1
2
31st
1
2
1
1
1
30th
4
1
Match centre Ground time: 17:42
end of over 342 runs • 2 wickets
TAS: 281/7CRR: 8.26 RRR: 3.06
Charlie Wakim43 (42b 5x4)
Lloyd Pope 6-0-39-2
Ben Manenti 5-0-38-0
33.6
W
Pope to N Radhakrishnan, OUT
Nivethan Radhakrishnan lbw b Pope 0 (1b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0
33.5
W
Pope to Silk, OUT
Jordan Silk b Pope 32 (35b 3x4 0x6) SR: 91.42
33.4
1
Pope to Wakim, 1 run
33.3
1
Pope to Silk, 1 run
33.2
Pope to Silk, no run
33.1
Pope to Silk, no run
end of over 338 runs
TAS: 279/5CRR: 8.45 RRR: 3.00
Charlie Wakim42 (41b 5x4)
Jordan Silk31 (31b 3x4)
Ben Manenti 5-0-38-0
Lloyd Pope 5-0-37-0
32.6
Manenti to Wakim, no run
32.5
4
Manenti to Wakim, FOUR runs
32.4
1
Manenti to Silk, 1 run
32.3
Manenti to Silk, no run
32.2
2
Manenti to Silk, 2 runs
32.1
1
Manenti to Wakim, 1 run
end of over 325 runs
TAS: 271/5CRR: 8.46 RRR: 3.27
Jordan Silk28 (28b 3x4)
Charlie Wakim37 (38b 4x4)
Lloyd Pope 5-0-37-0
Wes Agar 8-0-80-2
31.6
Pope to Silk, no run
31.5
1
Pope to Wakim, 1 run
31.4
Pope to Wakim, no run
31.3
1
Pope to Silk, 1 run
31.2
1
Pope to Wakim, 1 run
31.1
2
Pope to Wakim, 2 runs
end of over 316 runs
TAS: 266/5CRR: 8.58 RRR: 3.36
Charlie Wakim33 (34b 4x4)
Jordan Silk27 (26b 3x4)
Wes Agar 8-0-80-2
Lloyd Pope 4-0-32-0
30.6
1
Agar to Wakim, 1 run
30.5
2
Agar to Wakim, 2 runs
Worm
South Aust
Tasmania
01020304050050100150200250300OVERSRUNS
Match details
Adelaide Oval
TossTasmania, elected to field first
Series
Season2024/25
Match days23 February 2025 - day (50-over match)
List A debut
Nivethan Radhakrishnan
Nivethan Radhakrishnan
Umpires
Australia
Eloise Sheridan
Australia
Phillip Gillespie
Match Referee
Australia
Steve Davis
One-Day Cup (AUS) News

Kellaway's maiden one-day hundred leads Victoria into final

Peter Handscomb struck 92 off 52 balls to more than make up for an earlier dropped catch as NSW's tournament came to an end

Queensland crash out of One-Day Cup to youthful WA

Bryce Jackson claimed four wickets as the home side collapsed when they had a chance of reaching the final

Jewell ton, Owen cameo take Tasmania past Victoria

Victoria have dropped to fourth on the table with only one round remaining while Tasmania are in fifth place

All-round Scott stars to take South Australia top of the table

On another WACA surface that offered bowlers help, the visitors were able to defend 208 against struggling Western Australia

Konstas flays century but Hearne's ton the matchwinner

The Australia opener hit a 98-ball 116 but NSW's chase fell short after a powerful display from the home side

Tasmania Innings
Player NameRB
MJ Owen
bowled14969
CP Jewell
caught312
BJ Webster
bowled96
TP Ward
caught2525
JR Doran
caught1614
JC Silk
bowled3235
CA Wakim
not out4342
N Radhakrishnan
lbw01
Extras(lb 2, w 2)
Total281(7 wkts; 34 ovs)
<1 / 2>

One-Day Cup (Australia)

TeamMWLDPTNRR
SOA6410210.320
VIC743018-0.162
NSW7330160.099
QLD7330150.244
TAS6230110.106
WA72509-0.481
Full Table