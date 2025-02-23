Matches (7)
South Aust vs Tasmania, 21st Match at Adelaide, Australia 1-Day, Feb 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score
21st Match, Adelaide, February 23, 2025, One-Day Cup (Australia)
Current RR: 8.26
• Required RR: 3.06
• Last 5 ov (RR): 26/2 (5.20)
List A CAREER
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 ovs
(rhb)
|43
|42
|5
|0
|102.38
|5 (3b)
|18 (16b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(ob)
|5
|0
|38
|0
|7.60
|10
|4
|1
|-
(lbg)
|6
|0
|39
|2
|6.50
|14
|2
|1
|-
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|13
|403
|82
|33.58
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|19
|18
|2/21
|46.22
|14
|21
|4/78
|33.62
Last Bat: Nivethan Radhakrishnan 0 (1b) • FOW: 281/7 (33.6 Ov)
Match centre Ground time: 17:42
end of over 342 runs • 2 wickets
TAS: 281/7CRR: 8.26 • RRR: 3.06
Charlie Wakim43 (42b 5x4)
Lloyd Pope 6-0-39-2
Ben Manenti 5-0-38-0
33.6
W
Pope to N Radhakrishnan, OUT
Nivethan Radhakrishnan lbw b Pope 0 (1b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0
33.5
W
Pope to Silk, OUT
Jordan Silk b Pope 32 (35b 3x4 0x6) SR: 91.42
33.4
1
Pope to Wakim, 1 run
33.3
1
Pope to Silk, 1 run
33.2
•
Pope to Silk, no run
33.1
•
Pope to Silk, no run
end of over 338 runs
TAS: 279/5CRR: 8.45 • RRR: 3.00
Charlie Wakim42 (41b 5x4)
Jordan Silk31 (31b 3x4)
Ben Manenti 5-0-38-0
Lloyd Pope 5-0-37-0
32.6
•
Manenti to Wakim, no run
32.5
4
Manenti to Wakim, FOUR runs
32.4
1
Manenti to Silk, 1 run
32.3
•
Manenti to Silk, no run
32.2
2
Manenti to Silk, 2 runs
32.1
1
Manenti to Wakim, 1 run
end of over 325 runs
TAS: 271/5CRR: 8.46 • RRR: 3.27
Jordan Silk28 (28b 3x4)
Charlie Wakim37 (38b 4x4)
Lloyd Pope 5-0-37-0
Wes Agar 8-0-80-2
31.6
•
Pope to Silk, no run
31.5
1
Pope to Wakim, 1 run
31.4
•
Pope to Wakim, no run
31.3
1
Pope to Silk, 1 run
31.2
1
Pope to Wakim, 1 run
31.1
2
Pope to Wakim, 2 runs
end of over 316 runs
TAS: 266/5CRR: 8.58 • RRR: 3.36
Charlie Wakim33 (34b 4x4)
Jordan Silk27 (26b 3x4)
Wes Agar 8-0-80-2
Lloyd Pope 4-0-32-0
30.6
1
Agar to Wakim, 1 run
30.5
2
Agar to Wakim, 2 runs
Commentary Feedback
Worm
South Aust
Tasmania
Match details
|Adelaide Oval
|Toss
|Tasmania, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|23 February 2025 - day (50-over match)
|List A debut
|Umpires
|Match Referee
Tasmania Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|bowled
|149
|69
|caught
|3
|12
|bowled
|9
|6
|caught
|25
|25
|caught
|16
|14
|bowled
|32
|35
|not out
|43
|42
|lbw
|0
|1
|Extras
|(lb 2, w 2)
|Total
|281(7 wkts; 34 ovs)
