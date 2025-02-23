Owen hammers 149 off 69 balls as Tasmania win high-scoring thriller

Tasmania 330 for 8 (Owen 149) beat South Australia 329 for 9 (Harvey 129, Drew 63, Webster 3-48) by two wickets

Mitch Owen produced another heroic batting display, crushing 149 off 69 balls in Tasmania's thrilling two-wicket One-Day Cup win over South Australia.

Ladder leaders South Australia posted a formidable 329 for 9 at Adelaide Oval courtesy of a century from Mackenzie Harvey and Daniel Drew's 63.

Owen went into overdrive in Tasmania's run chase, cracking 14 fours and 10 sixes in a blistering knock that helped lift the visitors to 197 for 3 by the 20th over.

He reached his century in just 48 balls. It was a near mirror image to his heroics in the BBL final, when his 108 off 42 balls lifted the Hobart Hurricanes to victory over the Sydney Thunder.

Owen's innings on Sunday finally came to an end when he was bowled between his legs by Wes Agar, with Tasmania slipping to 291 for 8 in the 39th over.

With Tasmania still requiring 39 runs to win, Will Prestwidge (26 not out) and Tom Rogers (16 not out) dug in to see their team over the line with six balls to spare.

Dean Jones Cup Final South Australia vs Victoria, Adelaide Oval, March 1

South Australia entered Sunday's match knowing they had already secured a spot in the March 1 final, and they were then guaranteed hosting rights when Victoria beat New South Wales.

That result catapulted Victoria from fourth to second, securing them a spot in next Saturday's final against at Adelaide Oval. Tasmania finished the season in fifth spot with three wins, three losses and a no-result from their seven games.

South Australia made a hot start on Sunday, reaching 207 for 1 by the 33rd over as Harvey and Drew took control.

Allrounder Beau Webster helped limit the damage, ensuring South Australia's total didn't become insurmountable.

Although Tasmania lost wickets at regular intervals, Owen's explosiveness ensured they had plenty of runs on the scoreboard.