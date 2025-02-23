Kellaway's maiden one-day hundred leads Victoria into final

Victoria 311 for 2 (Kellaway 117*, Handscomb 91*, Dixon 57) beat New South Wales 310 (Shaw 80, Gilkes 72, Green 57, Murphy 3-46, Siddle 3-54)

Victoria secured a spot in the One-Day Cup final after defeating New South Wales by eight wickets on the back of blistering knocks from Campbell Kellaway and Peter Handscomb

In reply to NSW's 310 in Sunday's clash at Cricket Central in Sydney, Victoria reached the victory target with a whopping 74 balls to spare. Kellaway (117 not out off 101 balls) and Handscomb (91 not out off 52 balls) led the way, combining for an unbeaten 145-run stand on the way to the bonus-point win.

Victoria will meet South Australia in the March 1 final, with the ladder-leading Redbacks earning hosting rights.

Victoria started the last round of the season in fourth spot on the ladder. But third-placed Queensland's shock loss to last-placed WA opened the door for Victoria to leapfrog NSW, who started the round in second.

Things were going swimmingly for Victoria when NSW crashed to 181 for 6 following the departure of Jack Edwards in the 34th over. It looked set to become 181 for 7 next ball - only for Handscomb to drop an absolute sitter at square leg. Chris Green was facing his first ball when he skied Sam Elliott to Handscomb, who bobbled the simplest of catches.

Green went on to make 57 off 47 balls among a 117-run partnership with Lachlan Shaw , helping lift NSW above 300.

A 106-run opening stand between Kellaway and Harry Dixon set up Victoria's run chase, with Handscomb joining in on the fun once Marcus Harris departed for 37.

Handscomb received a life on 8 when wicketkeeper Josh Philippe grassed a tough one-handed diving attempt. He was still on 8 when he survived a tight lbw shout. Handscomb made the most of the reprieves to produce a vital knock, cracking 12 fours and two sixes in a raw display of power and finesse.

Kellaway was equally impressive, with his 13 fours and three sixes lifting him to a maiden List A century.

It marked a disappointing end to the season for NSW, who entered their last match of the regular season in second spot but knowing a loss would cost them a berth in the final.

Opener Sam Konstas made a scratchy 18 off 38 balls before charging down the wicket to Todd Murphy and being stumped.

Murphy sent Moises Henriques and Oliver Davies packing as NSW went from 96 for 1 to 181 for 6 despite a defiant knock from Matthew Gilkes

Handscomb's dropped catch was an important turning point, with Shaw and Green taking control of the innings from that point.