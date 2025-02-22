Matches (11)
NSW vs Victoria, 19th Match at Sydney, Australia 1-Day, Feb 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score

19th Match, Sydney, February 23, 2025, One-Day Cup (Australia)
New South Wales FlagNew South Wales
Victoria FlagVictoria
Today
11:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 13:13
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Cricket Central, Sydney
Series
Season2024/25
Match days23 February 2025 - day (50-over match)
One-Day Cup (AUS) News

Jewell ton, Owen cameo take Tasmania past Victoria

Victoria have dropped to fourth on the table with only one round remaining while Tasmania are in fifth place

All-round Scott stars to take South Australia top of the table

On another WACA surface that offered bowlers help, the visitors were able to defend 208 against struggling Western Australia

Konstas flays century but Hearne's ton the matchwinner

The Australia opener hit a 98-ball 116 but NSW's chase fell short after a powerful display from the home side

Henriques' all-round heroics help NSW crush Tasmania

Henriques takes 2 for 31 and makes 71 not out while Dwarshuis bags 4 for 39 as NSW move to the top of the One-Day Cup table after a seven-wicket bonus point win over Tasmania

Jhye Richardson's season ends as he opts for another shoulder surgery

Despite Perth Scorchers still being in finals contention, Richardson set for his third shoulder surgery this week with an aim to be fit for the 2025-26 Ashes

One-Day Cup (Australia)

TeamMWLDPTNRR
SOA6410210.320
NSW6320160.428
QLD6320150.882
VIC633013-0.476
TAS6230110.106
WA61504-0.990
