Tasmania vs West Aust, 5th Match at Hobart, Sheffield Shield, Oct 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score

5th Match, Hobart, October 15 - 18, 2025, Sheffield Shield
Tasmania FlagTasmania
(6.4 ov) 171 & 21/1
Western Australia FlagWestern Australia
172

Day 2 - Tasmania lead by 20 runs.

Current RR: 3.15
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 64.2
FC CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 10 ovs
Tim Ward* 
(lhb)
180012.500 (6b)1 (8b)
Jake Weatherald 
(lhb)
18204090.0012 (7b)18 (20b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Matthew Kelly 
(rfm)
3.421313.541930-
Cameron Gannon 
(rfm)
30702.331410-
MatRunsHSAve
40233414433.83
75518119837.82
MatWktsBBIAve
571706/6727.61
602026/5326.84
 Last BatNivethan Radhakrishnan 0 (13b) FOW2/1 (2.4 Ov)
6th
4
1
5th
4
4
1nb
4
4th
1
3rd
W
Match centre Ground time: 13:34
6.4
Kelly to Ward, no run
6.3
Kelly to Ward, no run
6.2
Kelly to Ward, no run
6.1
Kelly to Ward, no run
end of over 65 runs
TAS: 21/1CRR: 3.50 
Jake Weatherald18 (20b 4x4)
Tim Ward1 (4b)
Cameron Gannon 3-0-7-0
Matthew Kelly 3-2-13-1
5.6
Gannon to Weatherald, no run
5.5
Gannon to Weatherald, no run
5.4
Gannon to Weatherald, no run
5.3
Gannon to Weatherald, no run
5.2
4
Gannon to Weatherald, FOUR runs
5.1
1
Gannon to Ward, 1 run
end of over 513 runs
TAS: 16/1CRR: 3.20 
Jake Weatherald14 (15b 3x4)
Tim Ward0 (3b)
Matthew Kelly 3-2-13-1
Cameron Gannon 2-0-2-0
4.6
4
Kelly to Weatherald, FOUR runs
4.5
Kelly to Weatherald, no run
4.4
4
Kelly to Weatherald, FOUR runs
4.4
1nb
Kelly to Weatherald, (no ball)
4.3
Kelly to Weatherald, no run
4.2
4
Kelly to Weatherald, FOUR runs
4.1
Kelly to Weatherald, no run
end of over 41 run
TAS: 3/1CRR: 0.75 
Tim Ward0 (3b)
Jake Weatherald2 (8b)
Cameron Gannon 2-0-2-0
Matthew Kelly 2-2-0-1
3.6
Gannon to Ward, no run
3.5
1
Gannon to Weatherald, 1 run
3.4
Gannon to Weatherald, no run
Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
Match details
Bellerive Oval, Hobart
TossWestern Australia, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Match days15,16,17,18 October 2025 - day (4-day match)
Umpires
Australia
Michael Graham-Smith
Australia
Roberto Howard
Match Referee
Australia
David Johnston
Tasmania Innings
Player NameRB
N Radhakrishnan
caught013
J Weatherald
not out1820
TP Ward
not out18
Extras(lb 1, nb 1)
Total21(1 wkt; 6.4 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Sheffield Shield

TeamMWLDPT
VIC11008.03
NSW11007
QLD10013.53
TAS10012.51
SOA10101.77
WA10101
Full Table