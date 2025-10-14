Matches (24)
Tasmania vs West Aust, 5th Match at Hobart, Sheffield Shield, Oct 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Live
5th Match, Hobart, October 15 - 18, 2025, Sheffield Shield
Current RR: 3.15
• Min. Ov. Rem: 64.2
FC CAREER
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 10 ovs
(lhb)
|1
|8
|0
|0
|12.50
|0 (6b)
|1 (8b)
(lhb)
|18
|20
|4
|0
|90.00
|12 (7b)
|18 (20b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(rfm)
|3.4
|2
|13
|1
|3.54
|19
|3
|0
|-
(rfm)
|3
|0
|7
|0
|2.33
|14
|1
|0
|-
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|40
|2334
|144
|33.83
|75
|5181
|198
|37.82
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|57
|170
|6/67
|27.61
|60
|202
|6/53
|26.84
Last Bat: Nivethan Radhakrishnan 0 (13b) • FOW: 2/1 (2.4 Ov)
•
•
•
•
6th
•
•
•
•
4
1
5th
4
•
4
1nb
•
4
•
4th
•
1
•
•
•
•
3rd
•
•
W
•
•
•
Match centre Ground time: 13:34
6.4
•
Kelly to Ward, no run
6.3
•
Kelly to Ward, no run
6.2
•
Kelly to Ward, no run
6.1
•
Kelly to Ward, no run
end of over 65 runs
TAS: 21/1CRR: 3.50
Jake Weatherald18 (20b 4x4)
Tim Ward1 (4b)
Cameron Gannon 3-0-7-0
Matthew Kelly 3-2-13-1
5.6
•
Gannon to Weatherald, no run
5.5
•
Gannon to Weatherald, no run
5.4
•
Gannon to Weatherald, no run
5.3
•
Gannon to Weatherald, no run
5.2
4
Gannon to Weatherald, FOUR runs
5.1
1
Gannon to Ward, 1 run
end of over 513 runs
TAS: 16/1CRR: 3.20
Jake Weatherald14 (15b 3x4)
Tim Ward0 (3b)
Matthew Kelly 3-2-13-1
Cameron Gannon 2-0-2-0
4.6
4
Kelly to Weatherald, FOUR runs
4.5
•
Kelly to Weatherald, no run
4.4
4
Kelly to Weatherald, FOUR runs
4.4
1nb
Kelly to Weatherald, (no ball)
4.3
•
Kelly to Weatherald, no run
4.2
4
Kelly to Weatherald, FOUR runs
4.1
•
Kelly to Weatherald, no run
end of over 41 run
TAS: 3/1CRR: 0.75
Tim Ward0 (3b)
Jake Weatherald2 (8b)
Cameron Gannon 2-0-2-0
Matthew Kelly 2-2-0-1
3.6
•
Gannon to Ward, no run
3.5
1
Gannon to Weatherald, 1 run
3.4
•
Gannon to Weatherald, no run
Match details
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|Toss
|Western Australia, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|15,16,17,18 October 2025 - day (4-day match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
Tasmania Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|0
|13
|not out
|18
|20
|not out
|1
|8
|Extras
|(lb 1, nb 1)
|Total
|21(1 wkt; 6.4 ovs)
<1 / 2>