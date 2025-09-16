'Haven't achieved much at all' - Harris' message as South Australia defend twin titles

Having waited 13 years for a one-day title and 29 for the Sheffield Shield, somewhat like London buses they came along at once for South Australia last season during an incredible few weeks for a state that, especially in four-day cricket , had for so long propped up the table.

So now they head into the 2025-26 season as double defending champions; their One-Day Cup campaign starts on September 20 against New South Wales and the Sheffield Shield on October 4 against Victoria.

The message from head coach Ryan Harris during pre-season has been a simple one: that was great, but we need to do it again.

"We spoke about what lies ahead of us," Harris told ESPNcricinfo. "We want to make sure that we don't get comfortable in what we've done because, although we've had a great achievement last year, we haven't achieved much at all yet.

"We have mentioned that we don't want to be the hunted. Obviously, when you win, people want to beat you, no doubt. Our terminology is we are still hunting. We've had one year of great achievements, [but] we haven't really achieved anything yet. If we sit here in three or four years' time and we've won a few more, then we've been a pretty good team.

"[The players] like the feeling of winning. Obviously, we haven't had a lot of it for a while. The boys really enjoyed it. They knew it was hard work. We had a little bit of luck go away last year, but we hadn't always had a lot of luck go away in the past. You need a little bit of luck to win. They've trained as if they're preparing to win again."

The scenes at Karen Rolton Oval on March 29 when the winning runs were scored went viral around the world as thousands swarmed onto the ground. South Australia had hoped to host the final at Adelaide Oval - where they will begin their Shield defence in October - but couldn't reach an agreement with the Australian Football League (AFL).

Fans mobbed Jason Sangha after he hit the winning runs last season • Getty Images

Perhaps, in the end, it was the ideal outcome: a boutique venue packed out in late summer sunshine as Jason Sangha played the innings of his life and Alex Carey produced one of the finest hours to rebuild a chase of 270 from 28 for 3.

"I remember ushering the boys to the corner of the first level of Karen Rolton," Harris recalled. "And when they came around the corner and saw the field and how many people were out there, I think it took them a little bit by surprise.

"They always knew how important this was to win but, obviously with a few guys that are out-of-towners, that are not necessarily born in South Australia, I think it was that moment that they actually realised how big it was. They knew it was big, but they didn't realise it was that big."

Sangha has recently spoken about how that day is still talked about around Adelaide, and Harris is happy for his players to delve back into the special memories if it helps them prepare to go again.

"I've got no problem drawing on the feeling that they had, the success, and obviously the confidence that they have in their own games," Harris said. "If they need to think back to a game or two or a final to realise where they are and what their gains are, then I've got no problem with that.

"Again, it's not about we've done it, we're going to relax and just let it happen again. It's the hard work that counts, and I can guarantee that they've worked hard again. If someone or all of them need to draw on that feeling and that memory of all those people and how popular it was down here, they can do it as long and as much as they want, but they know obviously going forward that that is a moment in time and now it's time to do it all again."

A lot needs to go right to win titles in any sport, and backing up success is tough. Four-day cricket tests squad strength, injuries are inevitable, and Australia call-ups have to be factored in. Carey is keen to play as much as possible ahead of the Ashes, but it's yet to be confirmed what South Australia will see of Travis Head.

Injury-wise, the list isn't too long for Harris. Left-arm quick Spencer Johnson is out until at least the New Year - "[he's] not in a great way at the moment," Harris said - while spin-bowling allrounder Ben Manenti is recovering from a foot niggle and seamer Nathan McAndrew returned from the UK with an inner infection so may miss the start of the one-day competition.

"We didn't have too many bad injuries [last season]," Harris said. "If a bowler missed out, then we had another bowler to come in and take his spot and we're hoping that we can have that this year. We've been challenged in a good way in terms of Australia A selection. That's obviously a great thing [for them], but we'll definitely miss those guys."

Last season McSweeney vaulted into Test contention and ended up opening against India while Sangha is back on the radar of the selectors after averaging 78.22 in the title success and has since made a career-best double century for Australia A. At this stage, neither are expected to feature at the start of the Ashes, but Harris knows things can change and as a domestic coach there is the dual challenge of producing international cricketers, who will then be called away, and also wanting to win competitions.