With 'small hands' and strong instincts, Bavuma shows self-assurance of a player at his peak

Sometimes a captain gets a feeling of what to do. With tea looming at Eden Gardens on a tense day three, Temba Bavuma had one of those times.

India needed 47 runs with three wickets in hand. In reality, they had only two because of Shubman Gill's injury-enforced absence . Left-hand batter Axar Patel was on strike. He had 10 runs off 12 balls and looked steady but not particularly dangerous. Aiden Markram's three overs had cost just five runs and he had burgled a wicket, so it seemed sensible to keep him and build pressure. Bavuma had a different idea.

Despite the risk that would come from turning the ball into Axar, Bavuma turned to his left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj. Immediately, it looked like a stroke of genius.

Axar could not resist the offer and slog-swept Maharaj to deep midwicket, where Ryan Rickelton was positioned for that shot. But looking into the sun and with spectators in the background potentially blurring his view, Rickelton lost the ball. What could have been a catch became a boundary and suddenly, Bavuma's decision looked like a tactical blunder, especially with so few runs to play with. It got even worse when Axar hit Maharaj for two sixes in the next three balls and shaved off a third of what India needed in four balls and wasn't done.

Axar went again off the fifth ball, another slog sweep, but he top-edged it. The ball hung and then dipped through the Kolkata air for the longest few seconds of the last three days.

Bavuma sprinted from midwicket to almost long-on and initially looked like he had run too far. The ball was almost behind him when, looking back, he got his self-labelled "small hands" to it and held on by his fingertips. "There's not much time to think during those moments. The ball went quite high, so I was just trying to make sure that I caught the ball," Bavuma said after the match.

When he did, Bavuma also proved his own plan, which seemed to be unravelling over the previous four balls, right. How had he felt in the moment when Axar was attacking? "You try and keep to your wits. The decision [to bowl Maharaj] stays a decision. It doesn't change because of the way the guy is batting," he said. "I knew there was sense behind the decision, so at no point did I second-guess the decision."

That was the way Bavuma played for most of this match.

After his first-innings dismissal for 3, when he fell to Kuldeep Yadav's leg-side trap, Bavuma rewrote his role in the game with a match-winning second-innings 55 not out, which showed a level of self-assurance of a player at his peak. No other batter made more than 39 in the match as variable bounce and, what Bavuma called, "spin that was a little bit on the extreme side yesterday" planted confusion through their game plans. "He went against the grain of everybody else in the match," Shukri Conrad , South Africa's coach, said.

One of the biggest differences between Bavuma's innings and everyone else's was the way he absorbed pressure in the early stages. He scored just four runs off the first 23 balls he faced, and 17 of those deliveries were from the spinners, who were brilliant in squeezing South Africa. "You feel suffocated as a batter but Temba was comfortable. I don't think anybody's ever happy to be suffocated but he was comfortable that if he stuck to his game plan, knowing he was going to get beaten by balls on the outside, but as long as he didn't get beaten on the inside, he knew he could bat through this," Conrad said.

Bavuma explained that given the conditions, he had to rely on the blueprint that is built around the block more than usual. "I found it a bit tricky to trust the bounce of the wicket. Some balls were bouncing nicely, others were squatting, so that was a bit tricky, which made cross-batted shots a bit harder but I always back my defence. My game is that simple. I try to play around my defence," Bavuma said.

Temba Bavuma was the lone half-centurion of the Test • AFP/Getty Images

In total, he defended 59 of the 136 balls he faced, and the bulk of that was on the second evening, when some of South Africa's shot selection left much to be desired. While Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs were done by lack of turn, Wiaan Mulder and Tony de Zorzi by extra bounce, Markram swept straight to short leg and Kyle Verreynne and Marco Jansen got slog sweeps horribly wrong. Bavuma was on 29 off 78 balls overnight. His only two aggressive shots were a sweep off Ravindra Jadeja and a backfoot punch off Kuldeep Yadav that went for four.

The sweep came out a few more times on the third day, when Bavuma had to drag South Africa to a defendable total and could not have done it without support from Corbin Bosch, with whom he added 44 for the eighth wicket. Their approach on the third morning was to "just try and play what's in front of me and try not to have too many preconceived ideas", Bavuma said.

That mindset brought what Conrad called a "calmness" to South Africa overall because they know that even though Bavuma is as likely as anyone to get a ball he can't keep out, he very seldom gives his wicket away and works for every run. Bavuma created his own opportunities to accumulate singles (33) and twos (3) by playing with soft hands and setting off for his runs quickly, often just as he had hit the ball. "The fact that he's been here before might also have given him that bit of confidence," Conrad said.

But being in India before was also humiliating for Bavuma, especially his most recent visit in 2023, at this very ground. Eden Gardens was where he finished the ODI World Cup as the only member of the top five not to score a century and where he played in the semi-final with a hamstring injury. He hasn't hidden away from what he called his own "poor record" in the country and had come on this Test tour determined to improve on that and prove himself in these conditions. Now, South Africa are unbeaten in 11 Tests under his captaincy.

That he has achieved something special was evident when the almost 40,000 people who came to watch the match on Sunday gave him a standing ovation when he reached his half-century. Though they were stunned into silence by his catch later on, it was clear that the Kolkata faithful appreciated South Africa's efforts, and Bavuma may well have won them over. "It was crazy. Obviously the crowd cheers quite loudly when India has done something good but it gives us energy and keeps us connected to the game. As much as it spurs on the Indian team, it also has a positive influence on us," Bavuma said.