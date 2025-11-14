Matches (9)
India vs South Africa, 1st Test at Kolkata, IND vs SA, Nov 14 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Stumps • Starts 4:00 AM
1st Test, Eden Gardens, November 14 - 18, 2025, South Africa tour of India
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
159
India FlagIndia
(20 ov) 37/1

Day 1 - India trail by 122 runs.

Current RR: 1.85
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 9/0 (0.90)
Test CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 10 ovs
KL Rahul* 
(rhb)
13592022.036 (26b)6 (30b)
Washington Sundar 
(lhb)
6380015.782 (4b)3 (30b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Keshav Maharaj 
(sla)
51801.6025105 - 1 - 8 - 0
Simon Harmer 
(ob)
11000.006001 - 1 - 0 - 0
MatRunsHSAve
66399819936.68
16767101*45.12
MatWktsBBIAve
612129/12929.24
13526/5026.00
Partnership: 19 Runs, 13 Ov (RR: 1.46) Last BatYashasvi Jaiswal 12 (27b) FOW18/1 (6.6 Ov)
Reviews Remaining: South Africa - 3 of 3, India - 3 of 3
DRS
1
19th
18th
4
17th
16th
Match centre Ground time: 21:21
Scores: Chandan Duorah | Comms: Ekanth
end of over 201 run
IND: 37/1CRR: 1.85 
KL Rahul13 (59b 2x4)
Washington Sundar6 (38b)
Keshav Maharaj 5-1-8-0
Simon Harmer 1-1-0-0

Chidambaram: "Earlier, test matches at Eden Gardens used to start at 9:00 AM" No calls of preponement yet, developments - if any - will be reported. 11 wickets and 196 runs across 75 overs today. Join us tomorrow to find out what Saturday has to offer.

BISWADEEP DAS: "Which team will be penalised for slow over rate INDIA or SOUTH AFRICA?" Not India because they bowled out the opposition under 80 overs.

KarthikK: "Actually this is the best time to get the wickets!! Unfortunately the SA fielders wasted 4-5 minutes in the last few overs!!"

Mohammed Siraj New ball came onto bat nicely. Older ball was keeping low, so I attacked the stumps and built pressure. Before taking the wicket, I asked to give me one more over. Two wickets fell. Ball's reversing, tough to score off the stumps, especially with a leg-side field. The wider you go, the easier it gets. Ball was up and down from one end, so the pacers attacked from here. Other end was easier. Bumrah was telling me to keep the lines straight. We're in a good position, just one wicket down. They started really well before our bowlers hit back. Now we're better off.

4:30pm, Day 1, Stumps Harmer was keen on wanting to bowl but the umps decide enough is enough. The light has the final say. Rahul and Washington have gone unscathed through a super-tricky period against excellent bowling. Maharaj is unlucky not to have taken Rahul, ball almost kissed the stumps earlier. Washington, too, was happy to be beaten, just stayed put. Jansen was good, got Jaiswal - who was out cutting again. 20 overs, 37 runs might look boring but it wasn't just that. Lots of plays and misses, ball slightly above bat, but just the one wicket. Riveting stuff.

19.6
1
Maharaj to Rahul, 1 run

Overpitched loopy 80ks ball on middle, slides across and drives to long-off

36513 - today's attendance

19.5
Maharaj to Rahul, no run

Flat and full on middle, worked to the bowler's right

Ajay kahsyap: "Why are they playing so defensive, this is best time to score runs!" Sadly no. Bowling's been really good too

19.4
Maharaj to Rahul, no run

Full on middle and off, defended against the turn. Worked to the bowler

19.3
Maharaj to Rahul, no run

Length ball on leg, a puff of dust comes off as the ball lands and straightens. Defended straight

19.2
Maharaj to Rahul, no run

Full ball is worked to midwicket

19.1
Maharaj to Rahul, no run

Full on middle and leg from around, 83ks, worked to midwicket

One more light-check. Good to go again

end of over 19Maiden
IND: 36/1CRR: 1.89 
Washington Sundar6 (38b)
KL Rahul12 (53b 2x4)
Simon Harmer 1-1-0-0
Keshav Maharaj 4-1-7-0

Harish: "When can we see pink ball used today?" lol

18.6
Harmer to Sundar, no run

Nearly takes the edge... and knocks off too. Sharp turn away saves Sundar. Was a fullish ball drifting in towards middle and then going through fourth. Sundar got forward and looked to defend straight

18.5
Harmer to Sundar, no run

Length on leg, clipped to short leg on the bounce

Manu: "Why is the min overs remaining not shown?" It's there on the page, 14.2 left officially

18.4
Harmer to Sundar, no run

Looped full ball on off, defended to cover. Slightly scrambled seam from Harmer

18.3
Harmer to Sundar, no run

Strides towards the line of the fifth-stump length ball, gets it to cover

18.2
Harmer to Sundar, no run

Fullish ball on off, defended to the bowler. Big stride forward

18.1
Harmer to Sundar, no run

Full at the stumps, defended to the bowler

Harmer now on. Lightmeter pocketed by Rod Tucker. Harmer has the ball, good to go for now. Kuldeep still padded up

end of over 184 runs
IND: 36/1CRR: 2.00 
KL Rahul12 (53b 2x4)
Washington Sundar6 (32b)
Keshav Maharaj 4-1-7-0
Corbin Bosch 3-2-1-0

Chris : "What a ridiculous passage of play. Poor Poor game management by SA. "

17.6
Maharaj to Rahul, no run

Flatter length ball on middle, worked to midwicket. Eyes on the umps, fourth ump coming on with the light meter

17.5
Maharaj to Rahul, no run

Full on middle, defended to short leg

17.4
4
Maharaj to Rahul, FOUR runs

Touch short and that's slapped on top of the bounce. Through cover, beats the sliding mid-off to the left

Fielders being brought in as the light deteriorates. Pads being brought out for close-in fielders. Ump talking to Bavuma and Maharaj. Dinesh Karthik on air says SA missing a beat by delaying. Maharaj wants things to hurry up. Rickelton runs in with pads and a helmet on. About 3-4 minutes gone in all of this. Three and a half it is. Ryan at silly mid-off

17.3
Maharaj to Rahul, no run

Length on leg, clipped towards square leg

17.2
Maharaj to Rahul, no run

Full on off, 83ks, defended straight

17.1
Maharaj to Rahul, no run

Full on middle, deadbatted to the bowler's right

Umps having a chat, likely about the light. Maharaj is set. Batters have a chat before dispersing. Sky is getting orange

end of over 17Maiden
IND: 32/1CRR: 1.88 
Washington Sundar6 (32b)
KL Rahul8 (47b 1x4)
Corbin Bosch 3-2-1-0
Keshav Maharaj 3-1-3-0
16.6
Corbin Bosch to Sundar, no run

Bumper over the shoulder, ducked under

16.5
Corbin Bosch to Sundar, no run

Pitched up at the stumps, worked to mid-on

Current batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
KL Rahul
13 runs (59)
2 fours0 six
Productive shot
cover drive
8 runs
2 fours0 six
Control
84%
Washington Sundar
6 runs (38)
0 four0 six
Productive shot
flick
4 runs
0 four0 six
Control
92%
Current bowlers
KA Maharaj
O
5
M
1
R
8
W
0
ECO
1.6
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
LEGOFF
LHB
SR Harmer
O
1
M
1
R
0
W
0
ECO
0
FTYFGSGS
LEGOFF
LHB
Partnerships
Team LogoSouth Africa
AK MarkramRD Rickelton
26 (41)
57 (63)
23 (22)
AK MarkramPWA Mulder
5 (7)
5 (10)
0 (3)
T BavumaPWA Mulder
3 (11)
9 (23)
6 (12)
T de ZorziPWA Mulder
22 (47)
43 (83)
18 (36)
T StubbsT de Zorzi
2 (9)
6 (17)
2 (8)
K VerreynneT Stubbs
16 (36)
26 (70)
9 (34)
T StubbsM Jansen
0 (0)
1 (3)
0 (3)
C BoschT Stubbs
3 (23)
7 (44)
4 (21)
SR HarmerT Stubbs
5 (5)
5 (15)
0 (10)
KA MaharajT Stubbs
0 (3)
0 (3)
0 (0)
Team LogoIndia
KL RahulYBK Jaiswal
2 (17)
18 (44)
12 (27)
KL RahulWashington Sundar
11 (42)
19* (80)
6 (38)
View more stats
Match details
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
TossSouth Africa, elected to bat first
Series
South Africa tour of India
ICC World Test Championship
Season2025/26
Match numberTest no. 2606
Hours of play (local time)9.30 start, Lunch 11.30-12.10, Tea 14.10-14.30, Close 16.30
Match days14,15,16,17,18 November 2025 - day (5-day match)
Umpires
New Zealand
Chris GaffaneyDRS
Australia
Rod TuckerDRS
TV Umpire
England
Richard Kettleborough
Reserve Umpire
India
Jayaraman Madanagopal
Match Referee
West Indies
Richie Richardson
Language
English
Match Coverage
All Match News

Irresistible force Bumrah bosses percentages and moments at Eden Gardens

On an unusual day-one pitch in Kolkata, he bowled with 'patience', with a wicket ball coming along with an extra bit of something

South Africa get Bumrah-ed on a surface they couldn't 'trust'

South Africa spent the innings guessing after India created pressure that they could not escape from

India enter bold new era with four-spinner strategy for home Tests

The question was whether India would pick Kuldeep Yadav or a spin-bowling allrounder. They found a way to accommodate both

Rib injury sidelines Rabada from first Test against India

Corbin Bosch replaced Kagiso Rabada in the South Africa XI, completing the seam trio alongside Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder

Bumrah's magic seals opening-day honours for India

South Africa won their first toss in India in eight attempts but Bumrah put it out of the equation with a five-for

India Innings
Player NameRB
YBK Jaiswal
bowled1227
KL Rahul
not out1359
Washington Sundar
not out638
Extras(lb 2, nb 4)
Total37(1 wkt; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
AUS330036100.00
SL21011666.67
IND74215261.90
PAK21101250.00
SA21101250.00
ENG52212643.33
BAN2011416.67
WI505000.00
NZ------
Full Table