Mohammed Siraj New ball came onto bat nicely. Older ball was keeping low, so I attacked the stumps and built pressure. Before taking the wicket, I asked to give me one more over. Two wickets fell. Ball's reversing, tough to score off the stumps, especially with a leg-side field. The wider you go, the easier it gets. Ball was up and down from one end, so the pacers attacked from here. Other end was easier. Bumrah was telling me to keep the lines straight. We're in a good position, just one wicket down. They started really well before our bowlers hit back. Now we're better off.