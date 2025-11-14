Overpitched loopy 80ks ball on middle, slides across and drives to long-off
India vs South Africa, 1st Test at Kolkata, IND vs SA, Nov 14 2025 - Live Cricket Score
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 10 ovs
(rhb)
|13
|59
|2
|0
|22.03
|6 (26b)
|6 (30b)
(lhb)
|6
|38
|0
|0
|15.78
|2 (4b)
|3 (30b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(sla)
|5
|1
|8
|0
|1.60
|25
|1
|0
|5 - 1 - 8 - 0
(ob)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|6
|0
|0
|1 - 1 - 0 - 0
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|66
|3998
|199
|36.68
|16
|767
|101*
|45.12
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|61
|212
|9/129
|29.24
|13
|52
|6/50
|26.00
Chidambaram: "Earlier, test matches at Eden Gardens used to start at 9:00 AM" No calls of preponement yet, developments - if any - will be reported. 11 wickets and 196 runs across 75 overs today. Join us tomorrow to find out what Saturday has to offer.
BISWADEEP DAS: "Which team will be penalised for slow over rate INDIA or SOUTH AFRICA?" Not India because they bowled out the opposition under 80 overs.
KarthikK: "Actually this is the best time to get the wickets!! Unfortunately the SA fielders wasted 4-5 minutes in the last few overs!!"
Mohammed Siraj New ball came onto bat nicely. Older ball was keeping low, so I attacked the stumps and built pressure. Before taking the wicket, I asked to give me one more over. Two wickets fell. Ball's reversing, tough to score off the stumps, especially with a leg-side field. The wider you go, the easier it gets. Ball was up and down from one end, so the pacers attacked from here. Other end was easier. Bumrah was telling me to keep the lines straight. We're in a good position, just one wicket down. They started really well before our bowlers hit back. Now we're better off.
4:30pm, Day 1, Stumps Harmer was keen on wanting to bowl but the umps decide enough is enough. The light has the final say. Rahul and Washington have gone unscathed through a super-tricky period against excellent bowling. Maharaj is unlucky not to have taken Rahul, ball almost kissed the stumps earlier. Washington, too, was happy to be beaten, just stayed put. Jansen was good, got Jaiswal - who was out cutting again. 20 overs, 37 runs might look boring but it wasn't just that. Lots of plays and misses, ball slightly above bat, but just the one wicket. Riveting stuff.
36513 - today's attendance
Flat and full on middle, worked to the bowler's right
Ajay kahsyap: "Why are they playing so defensive, this is best time to score runs!" Sadly no. Bowling's been really good too
Full on middle and off, defended against the turn. Worked to the bowler
Length ball on leg, a puff of dust comes off as the ball lands and straightens. Defended straight
Full ball is worked to midwicket
Full on middle and leg from around, 83ks, worked to midwicket
One more light-check. Good to go again
Harish: "When can we see pink ball used today?" lol
Nearly takes the edge... and knocks off too. Sharp turn away saves Sundar. Was a fullish ball drifting in towards middle and then going through fourth. Sundar got forward and looked to defend straight
Length on leg, clipped to short leg on the bounce
Manu: "Why is the min overs remaining not shown?" It's there on the page, 14.2 left officially
Looped full ball on off, defended to cover. Slightly scrambled seam from Harmer
Strides towards the line of the fifth-stump length ball, gets it to cover
Fullish ball on off, defended to the bowler. Big stride forward
Full at the stumps, defended to the bowler
Harmer now on. Lightmeter pocketed by Rod Tucker. Harmer has the ball, good to go for now. Kuldeep still padded up
Chris : "What a ridiculous passage of play. Poor Poor game management by SA. "
Flatter length ball on middle, worked to midwicket. Eyes on the umps, fourth ump coming on with the light meter
Full on middle, defended to short leg
Touch short and that's slapped on top of the bounce. Through cover, beats the sliding mid-off to the left
Fielders being brought in as the light deteriorates. Pads being brought out for close-in fielders. Ump talking to Bavuma and Maharaj. Dinesh Karthik on air says SA missing a beat by delaying. Maharaj wants things to hurry up. Rickelton runs in with pads and a helmet on. About 3-4 minutes gone in all of this. Three and a half it is. Ryan at silly mid-off
Length on leg, clipped towards square leg
Full on off, 83ks, defended straight
Full on middle, deadbatted to the bowler's right
Umps having a chat, likely about the light. Maharaj is set. Batters have a chat before dispersing. Sky is getting orange
Bumper over the shoulder, ducked under
Pitched up at the stumps, worked to mid-on
