India vs South Africa, 2nd Test at Guwahati, IND vs SA, Nov 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
IND Win & Bat
SA Win & Bat
IND Win & Bowl
SA Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
India
D
W
W
W
L
South Africa
W
W
L
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 09:40
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 840 Runs • 44.21 Avg • 62.92 SR
IND10 M • 809 Runs • 44.94 Avg • 49.6 SR
6 M • 664 Runs • 66.4 Avg • 52.44 SR
7 M • 645 Runs • 64.5 Avg • 74.39 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IND10 M • 44 Wkts • 3.84 Econ • 43.97 SR
IND8 M • 38 Wkts • 2.88 Econ • 40.86 SR
7 M • 33 Wkts • 3.41 Econ • 36.93 SR
7 M • 31 Wkts • 3 Econ • 49.96 SR
Squad
IND
SA
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
Match details
|Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match number
|Test no. 2609
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.00 start, Tea 11.00-11.20, Lunch 13.20-14.00, Close 16.00
|Match days
|22,23,24,25,26 November 2025 - day (5-day match)
Match Coverage
What type of pitch will India want in Guwahati?
A red soil surface at a new Test venue, an early start, and the possibility of bad light in the evening awaits India and South Africa
Spin, seam, or both? Mystery pitch leaves SA guessing ahead of Guwahati Test
South Africa are juggling Rabada's fitness, an unpredictable pitch, and a stack of selection dilemmas as they chase a rare series win in India
Gill set to miss Guwahati Test against South Africa; Pant to stand in as captain
India's Test captain has been advised more rest to avoid recurrence of neck spasms
Gambhir's India - close fights, costly calls, and a growing Test crisis
Eighteen Tests into his tenure, a world-class attack and a promising batting group haven't yet translated into results, and questions may grow louder if India lose this series