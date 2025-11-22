Matches (11)
India vs South Africa, 2nd Test at Guwahati, IND vs SA, Nov 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Test, Guwahati, November 22 - 26, 2025, South Africa tour of India
India FlagIndia
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
Tomorrow
3:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 09:40
batters to watch(Recent stats)
YBK Jaiswal
10 M • 840 Runs • 44.21 Avg • 62.92 SR
KL Rahul
10 M • 809 Runs • 44.94 Avg • 49.6 SR
T Bavuma
6 M • 664 Runs • 66.4 Avg • 52.44 SR
PWA Mulder
7 M • 645 Runs • 64.5 Avg • 74.39 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Mohammed Siraj
10 M • 44 Wkts • 3.84 Econ • 43.97 SR
JJ Bumrah
8 M • 38 Wkts • 2.88 Econ • 40.86 SR
M Jansen
7 M • 33 Wkts • 3.41 Econ • 36.93 SR
KA Maharaj
7 M • 31 Wkts • 3 Econ • 49.96 SR
Squad
IND
SA
Player
Role
Rishabh Pant † (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Akash Deep 
Bowler
Jasprit Bumrah 
Bowler
Ravindra Jadeja 
Allrounder
Yashasvi Jaiswal 
Opening Batter
Dhruv Jurel 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kuldeep Yadav 
Bowler
Mohammed Siraj 
Bowler
Nitish Kumar Reddy 
Batting Allrounder
Devdutt Padikkal 
Top order Batter
Axar Patel 
Allrounder
KL Rahul 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sai Sudharsan 
Top order Batter
Washington Sundar 
Bowling Allrounder
Match details
Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
Series
South Africa tour of India
ICC World Test Championship
Season2025/26
Match numberTest no. 2609
Hours of play (local time)9.00 start, Tea 11.00-11.20, Lunch 13.20-14.00, Close 16.00
Match days22,23,24,25,26 November 2025 - day (5-day match)
All Match News

What type of pitch will India want in Guwahati?

A red soil surface at a new Test venue, an early start, and the possibility of bad light in the evening awaits India and South Africa

Spin, seam, or both? Mystery pitch leaves SA guessing ahead of Guwahati Test

South Africa are juggling Rabada's fitness, an unpredictable pitch, and a stack of selection dilemmas as they chase a rare series win in India

Gill set to miss Guwahati Test against South Africa; Pant to stand in as captain

India's Test captain has been advised more rest to avoid recurrence of neck spasms

Gambhir's India - close fights, costly calls, and a growing Test crisis

Eighteen Tests into his tenure, a world-class attack and a promising batting group haven't yet translated into results, and questions may grow louder if India lose this series

Ngidi added to South Africa squad for second Test against India

With Kagiso Rabada missing the Kolkata Test with a rib injury, the visitors have bolstered their fast bowling stocks

ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
AUS330036100.00
SA32102466.67
SL21011666.67
IND84315254.17
PAK21101250.00
ENG52212643.33
BAN2011416.67
WI505000.00
NZ------
Full Table