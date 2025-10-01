pushes it to midwicket
Vidarbha vs Rest of Ind, at Nagpur, Irani Cup, Oct 01 2025 - Live Cricket Score
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 10 ovs
(rhb)
|24
|60
|1
|0
|40.00
|8 (16b)
|14 (33b)
(rhb)
|16
|37
|2
|0
|43.24
|3 (8b)
|11 (27b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(ob)
|9
|0
|28
|0
|3.11
|35
|2
|0
|-
(sla)
|14
|1
|35
|1
|2.50
|60
|3
|0
|-
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|72
|4927
|252*
|47.38
|13
|1151
|203
|54.81
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|45
|149
|6/103
|28.46
|25
|107
|8/33
|26.91
They have called off the play for day 3 because of bad light. Do join us for the fourth day's play tomorrow. Till then bye from of all of us. Thanks from Raghav, Binoy and Annayya
Players are going off for bad light
flicks it to deep midwicket for a couple
pushes it to midwicket
defends it to the leg side
pushes it to the leg side
defends it to the leg side
That is tea on day 3, Vidarbha leads by 221 runs. Do join us after the break.
plays with an angled bat square on the off side.
moves back to a delivery and spins in, pushes it back to the bowler.
plays forward, spins in and off the pad down to fine leg.
moves back and punches to cover.
plays forward and looks to defend, spins in strike the pad, appeal for lbw turned down.
moves forward and drives down to long on.
short delivery, stands up tall and drops it down on the track.
stays back and defends to the onside. 135.7 kmph
another delivery down the leg side.
full down the leg side.
ducks under the bouncer.
139.8 kmph, flicks it away nicely but short leg shows some quick reflexes to stop it.
moves back and turns through midwicket for a single.
moves forward and works to short midwicket.
|Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur
|Toss
|Vidarbha, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|1,2,3,4,5 October 2025 - day (5-day match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Match Referee
Vidarbha extend lead over Rest of India to 224
Bowlers put Vidarbha on top despite Abhimanyu Easwaran half-century
Taide ton, Rathod 91 steady Vidarbha against Rest of India
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|15
|43
|caught
|37
|76
|not out
|24
|60
|not out
|16
|37
|Extras
|(lb 4)
|Total
|96(2 wkts; 36 ovs)