Matches (10)
IND v WI (1)
AFG vs BAN (1)
Women's World Cup (2)
IND-A vs AUS-A (1)
NZ vs AUS (2)
Sheffield Shield (3)

Vidarbha vs Rest of Ind, at Nagpur, Irani Cup, Oct 01 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Stumps • Starts 4:00 AM
Nagpur, October 01 - 05, 2025, Irani Cup
Prev
Next
Vidarbha FlagVidarbha
(36 ov) 342 & 96/2
Rest of India FlagRest of India
214

Day 3 - Vidarbha lead by 224 runs.

Current RR: 2.66
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 35
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 26/0 (2.60)
Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
News
Photos
Playing XI
Bet
FC CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 10 ovs
Dhruv Shorey* 
(rhb)
24601040.008 (16b)14 (33b)
Danish Malewar 
(rhb)
16372043.243 (8b)11 (27b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Saransh Jain 
(ob)
902803.113520-
Manav Suthar 
(sla)
1413512.506030-
MatRunsHSAve
724927252*47.38
13115120354.81
MatWktsBBIAve
451496/10328.46
251078/3326.91
 Last BatAman Mokhade 37 (76b) FOW64/2 (23.5 Ov)
1
2
35th
1
1lb
1
34th
33rd
1
1
2
32nd
1
1
Match centre Ground time: 07:28
Scores: Annayya Goudar | Comms: M Venkat Raghav
end of over 363 runs
VIDAR: 96/2CRR: 2.66 
Dhruv Shorey24 (60b 1x4)
Danish Malewar16 (37b 2x4)
Manav Suthar 14-1-35-1
Saransh Jain 9-0-28-0

They have called off the play for day 3 because of bad light. Do join us for the fourth day's play tomorrow. Till then bye from of all of us. Thanks from Raghav, Binoy and Annayya

Players are going off for bad light

35.6
1
Suthar to Shorey, 1 run

pushes it to midwicket

35.5
2
Suthar to Shorey, 2 runs

flicks it to deep midwicket for a couple

35.4
Suthar to Shorey, no run

pushes it to midwicket

35.3
Suthar to Shorey, no run

defends it to the leg side

35.2
Suthar to Shorey, no run

pushes it to the leg side

35.1
Suthar to Shorey, no run

defends it to the leg side

end of over 353 runs
VIDAR: 93/2CRR: 2.65 
Dhruv Shorey21 (54b 1x4)
Danish Malewar16 (37b 2x4)
Saransh Jain 9-0-28-0
Gurnoor Brar 6-2-11-1

That is tea on day 3, Vidarbha leads by 221 runs. Do join us after the break.

34.6
1
Jain to Shorey, 1 run

plays with an angled bat square on the off side.

34.5
Jain to Shorey, no run

moves back to a delivery and spins in, pushes it back to the bowler.

34.4
1lb
Jain to Malewar, 1 leg bye

plays forward, spins in and off the pad down to fine leg.

34.3
Jain to Malewar, no run

moves back and punches to cover.

34.2
Jain to Malewar, no run

plays forward and looks to defend, spins in strike the pad, appeal for lbw turned down.

34.1
1
Jain to Shorey, 1 run

moves forward and drives down to long on.

end of over 34Maiden
VIDAR: 90/2CRR: 2.64 
Danish Malewar16 (34b 2x4)
Dhruv Shorey19 (51b 1x4)
Gurnoor Brar 6-2-11-1
Saransh Jain 8-0-26-0
33.6
Gurnoor to Malewar, no run

short delivery, stands up tall and drops it down on the track.

33.5
Gurnoor to Malewar, no run

stays back and defends to the onside. 135.7 kmph

33.4
Gurnoor to Malewar, no run

another delivery down the leg side.

33.3
Gurnoor to Malewar, no run

full down the leg side.

33.2
Gurnoor to Malewar, no run

ducks under the bouncer.

33.1
Gurnoor to Malewar, no run

139.8 kmph, flicks it away nicely but short leg shows some quick reflexes to stop it.

end of over 334 runs
VIDAR: 90/2CRR: 2.72 
Danish Malewar16 (28b 2x4)
Dhruv Shorey19 (51b 1x4)
Saransh Jain 8-0-26-0
Gurnoor Brar 5-1-11-1
32.6
1
Jain to Malewar, 1 run

moves back and turns through midwicket for a single.

32.5
Jain to Malewar, no run

moves forward and works to short midwicket.

Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Match details
Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur
TossVidarbha, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025/26
Match days1,2,3,4,5 October 2025 - day (5-day match)
Umpires
India
Kannur Swaroopanand
India
Rohan Pandit
TV Umpire
India
Virender Sharma
Match Referee
India
Pankaj Dharmani
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Vidarbha Innings
Player NameRB
A Taide
caught1543
AR Mokhade
caught3776
DR Shorey
not out2460
DV Malewar
not out1637
Extras(lb 4)
Total96(2 wkts; 36 ovs)
<1 / 2>