Ireland vs England, 3rd T20I at Dublin, IRE vs ENG, Sep 21 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
3rd T20I, Dublin (Malahide), September 21, 2025, England tour of Ireland
Ireland FlagIreland
(20/20 ov) 154/8
England FlagEngland
(17.1/20 ov, T:155) 155/4

England won by 6 wickets (with 17 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
3/29
adil-rashid
Player Of The Series
118 runs
phil-salt
Scorecard summary
Ireland 154/8(20 overs)
Gareth Delany
48* (29)
Adil Rashid
3/29 (4)
Ross Adair
33 (23)
Jamie Overton
2/17 (4)
England 155/4(17.1 overs)
Jordan Cox
55 (35)
Barry McCarthy
1/22 (3)
Tom Banton
37* (26)
Craig Young
1/21 (2.1)
5.42pm: Time for the presentations... Paul Stirling is first up: "Take positives from the week. The groundstaff in particular did really well. Don't think when you play England you exactly know what a winning score it. There were a lot of good things in both games. We were probably 15 short no matter what today, but I'm proud of the lads. We'll take each step as it comes, looking ahead to Bangladesh [tour in November]. In patches we've been good, don't think any surprises. Certainly had one eye on the World Cup. Very lucky with the crowds we have and are really appreciative."

Adil Rashid is named Player of the Match: "Thought there was a bit of purchase for spin. Credit to Ireland, they bowled well defending 150-odd. You've got to adapt to the ground, wherever you go. I thought as a group we did that really well. [World Cup] All looking forward to it, it's going to be a good one. Exciting time as a group. [Future] For myself, I take it a game at a time, don't look too far ahead. Enjoy the journey and see where life takes me."

Phil Salt is the Player of the Series: "It's been a brilliant trip. To win the series is the cherry on top but it's been a brilliant week. We've got a lot of cricket coming up, so it's nice to be here as a collective. [Ireland?] Bags of talent, I know a lot of the guys fairly well, they're stiff competition in their own conditions so nice to come away with a win. Bit of time off now, then the trip to NZ, so don't get too far ahead of ourselves."

England captain, Jacob Bethell: "Couldn't have dreamed it any better. To come out here and win the series is a great feeling. Impressive throughout the week, today conditions were slightly different. Wanted to carry on the momentum from SA and thought we did that pretty well. Cool that you get both ends of the spectrum, playing somewhere like Malahide was a great feeling and something I'd like to do again. [Handing back captaincy] Looking forward to it, let Brooky take the reins again in NZ."

Right, that's a wrap from us. Matt Roller's report is in the slot for you to donk over midwicket, and there'll be more to come as the English season enters its final week. If you're still in the market for old rivalries, India are just beginning their chase against Pakistan in Dubai. For now, from myself, Miler and Vairavan, it's good night and good luck. Bye!

5.35pm: Handshakes on the outfield as the crowd begin to filter out. The weather again caused a bit of jiggery-pokery, but on the whole the series went off well. Ireland are obviously short of game time but gave a decent account of themselves; England did a professional job under the stand-in captaincy of Jacob Bethell. You suspect they are already looking ahead to the tour of New Zealand next month for further signs of where their T20 game is before the World Cup

17.1
1
Young to Banton, 1 run

full on the pads and worked to leg, England win by six wickets and seal their first bilateral T20I series with Ireland 2-0, amid dappled sunlight at the Village in Malahide

Young is back, one needed

end of over 1710 runs
ENG: 154/4CRR: 9.05 RRR: 0.33 • Need 1 from 18b
Tom Banton36 (25b 6x4)
Rehan Ahmed9 (7b 1x4)
Gareth Delany 2-0-18-0
Ben White 4-0-40-1

Here's Dan again: "Cox looks to have really developed his game since his first (very brief) foray into international cricket. Got to be in the reckoning for the number 3 spot in the test team over the next year"

16.6
1
Delany to Banton, 1 run

dabbed through backward point for one more to bring the scores level

16.5
4
Delany to Banton, FOUR runs

jumps down and pummels through the covers! Delany tried to drag his length back, wasn't to the pitch, but struck firmly into the gap

16.4
Delany to Banton, no run

tossed up, googly, I think. Jabbed down

16.3
1
Delany to Rehan, 1 run

flat outside off and cut away to deep cover

16.2
4
Delany to Rehan, FOUR runs

bowled from well behind the crease, the old Mark Watt trick. But Rehan whacks it disdainfully past mid-on for his first boundary

16.1
Delany to Rehan, no run

floated up wide as Rehan was going leg side. Inside the tramlines

Delany again, 11 needed from 24

end of over 165 runs • 1 wicket
ENG: 144/4CRR: 9.00 RRR: 2.75 • Need 11 from 24b
Rehan Ahmed4 (4b)
Tom Banton31 (22b 5x4)
Ben White 4-0-40-1
Gareth Delany 1-0-8-0
15.6
1
White to Rehan, 1 run

dragged down a touch and Rehan wheels it away through midwicket for one

15.5
1
White to Banton, 1 run

tossed up, possibly the wrong'un, flipped into the leg side

15.4
1
White to Rehan, 1 run

flat outside off, goes back and punches through point

15.3
White to Rehan, no run

chopped into the ground coming across

15.2
2
White to Rehan, 2 runs

looped up on the stumps and worked behind square on the leg side to get off the mark

Rehan Ahmed comes in at No. 6

15.1
W
White to Cox, OUT

beats him with some turn, castled! Cox goes with the finish line almost in sight for England. Tossed up on the stumps and Cox pays for playing back. Grips just enough to straighten past the edge of the bat and ping middle. Ends a sprightly knock

Jordan Cox b White 55 (35b 4x4 4x6 53m) SR: 157.14
end of over 158 runs
ENG: 139/3CRR: 9.26 RRR: 3.20 • Need 16 from 30b
Tom Banton30 (21b 5x4)
Jordan Cox55 (34b 4x4 4x6)
Gareth Delany 1-0-8-0
Barry McCarthy 3-0-22-1

"Didn't realise the Blast allowed reviews for wides Alan." Lolz. I see what you did there, Dan

14.6
Delany to Banton, no run

rolled out full on the stumps, defended

14.5
Delany to Banton, no run

pushed through on the stumps, defended to the on side

14.4
2
Delany to Banton, 2 runs

comes down again, chipped over the bowler, two more as long-on comes in

14.3
4
Delany to Banton, FOUR runs

Banton skips out and hits straight, lofted fine of the man at long-on and it bounces away to the rope

14.2
1
Delany to Cox, 1 run

floated up on the stumps and pushed with a straight bat through mid-on

14.1
1
Delany to Banton, 1 run

drops back, hacked out to deep midwicket

Gareth Delany on now

end of over 1410 runs
ENG: 131/3CRR: 9.35 RRR: 4.00 • Need 24 from 36b
Tom Banton23 (16b 4x4)
Jordan Cox54 (33b 4x4 4x6)
Barry McCarthy 3-0-22-1
Ben White 3-0-35-0
13.6
1
McCarthy to Banton, 1 run

short ball, Banton flicked it rather than aimed a full-blooded pull, and it just drops in front of short fine leg! Spliced it, well short of White in the end, though he had a good go at running out Cox, too

England Innings
Player NameRB
PD Salt
caught2923
JC Buttler
caught02
JG Bethell
caught1511
JM Cox
bowled5535
T Banton
not out3726
Rehan Ahmed
not out97
Extras(b 4, lb 1, nb 1, w 4)
Total155(4 wkts; 17.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>