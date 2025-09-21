full on the pads and worked to leg, England win by six wickets and seal their first bilateral T20I series with Ireland 2-0, amid dappled sunlight at the Village in Malahide
|Player
|Team
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
|ENG
|51.22
|-
|-
|-
|2/17
|2.36
|51.22
|ENG
|49.87
|55(35)
|57.75
|49.87
|-
|-
|-
|ENG
|35.02
|-
|-
|-
|2/9
|1.93
|35.02
|ENG
|33.43
|-
|-
|-
|3/29
|2.25
|33.43
|IRE
|31.81
|48(29)
|58.29
|32.25
|0/18
|0
|- 0.44
5.42pm: Time for the presentations... Paul Stirling is first up: "Take positives from the week. The groundstaff in particular did really well. Don't think when you play England you exactly know what a winning score it. There were a lot of good things in both games. We were probably 15 short no matter what today, but I'm proud of the lads. We'll take each step as it comes, looking ahead to Bangladesh [tour in November]. In patches we've been good, don't think any surprises. Certainly had one eye on the World Cup. Very lucky with the crowds we have and are really appreciative."
Adil Rashid is named Player of the Match: "Thought there was a bit of purchase for spin. Credit to Ireland, they bowled well defending 150-odd. You've got to adapt to the ground, wherever you go. I thought as a group we did that really well. [World Cup] All looking forward to it, it's going to be a good one. Exciting time as a group. [Future] For myself, I take it a game at a time, don't look too far ahead. Enjoy the journey and see where life takes me."
Phil Salt is the Player of the Series: "It's been a brilliant trip. To win the series is the cherry on top but it's been a brilliant week. We've got a lot of cricket coming up, so it's nice to be here as a collective. [Ireland?] Bags of talent, I know a lot of the guys fairly well, they're stiff competition in their own conditions so nice to come away with a win. Bit of time off now, then the trip to NZ, so don't get too far ahead of ourselves."
England captain, Jacob Bethell: "Couldn't have dreamed it any better. To come out here and win the series is a great feeling. Impressive throughout the week, today conditions were slightly different. Wanted to carry on the momentum from SA and thought we did that pretty well. Cool that you get both ends of the spectrum, playing somewhere like Malahide was a great feeling and something I'd like to do again. [Handing back captaincy] Looking forward to it, let Brooky take the reins again in NZ."
Right, that's a wrap from us. Matt Roller's report is in the slot for you to donk over midwicket, and there'll be more to come as the English season enters its final week. If you're still in the market for old rivalries, India are just beginning their chase against Pakistan in Dubai. For now, from myself, Miler and Vairavan, it's good night and good luck. Bye!
5.35pm: Handshakes on the outfield as the crowd begin to filter out. The weather again caused a bit of jiggery-pokery, but on the whole the series went off well. Ireland are obviously short of game time but gave a decent account of themselves; England did a professional job under the stand-in captaincy of Jacob Bethell. You suspect they are already looking ahead to the tour of New Zealand next month for further signs of where their T20 game is before the World Cup
Young is back, one needed
Here's Dan again: "Cox looks to have really developed his game since his first (very brief) foray into international cricket. Got to be in the reckoning for the number 3 spot in the test team over the next year"
dabbed through backward point for one more to bring the scores level
jumps down and pummels through the covers! Delany tried to drag his length back, wasn't to the pitch, but struck firmly into the gap
tossed up, googly, I think. Jabbed down
flat outside off and cut away to deep cover
bowled from well behind the crease, the old Mark Watt trick. But Rehan whacks it disdainfully past mid-on for his first boundary
floated up wide as Rehan was going leg side. Inside the tramlines
Delany again, 11 needed from 24
dragged down a touch and Rehan wheels it away through midwicket for one
tossed up, possibly the wrong'un, flipped into the leg side
flat outside off, goes back and punches through point
chopped into the ground coming across
looped up on the stumps and worked behind square on the leg side to get off the mark
Rehan Ahmed comes in at No. 6
beats him with some turn, castled! Cox goes with the finish line almost in sight for England. Tossed up on the stumps and Cox pays for playing back. Grips just enough to straighten past the edge of the bat and ping middle. Ends a sprightly knock
"Didn't realise the Blast allowed reviews for wides Alan." Lolz. I see what you did there, Dan
rolled out full on the stumps, defended
pushed through on the stumps, defended to the on side
comes down again, chipped over the bowler, two more as long-on comes in
Banton skips out and hits straight, lofted fine of the man at long-on and it bounces away to the rope
floated up on the stumps and pushed with a straight bat through mid-on
drops back, hacked out to deep midwicket
Gareth Delany on now
short ball, Banton flicked it rather than aimed a full-blooded pull, and it just drops in front of short fine leg! Spliced it, well short of White in the end, though he had a good go at running out Cox, too
|The Village, Malahide, Dublin
|Toss
|England, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Player Of The Match
|Player Of The Series
|Series result
|England won the 3-match series 2-0
|Match number
|T20I no. 3467
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.30 start, First Session 13.30-15.00, Interval 15.00-15.20, Second Session 15.20-16.50
|Match days
|21 September 2025 - day (50-over match)
|T20I debut
|Umpires
Aidan SeaverDRS
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Over 18 • ENG 155/4England won by 6 wickets (with 17 balls remaining)
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|29
|23
|caught
|0
|2
|caught
|15
|11
|bowled
|55
|35
|not out
|37
|26
|not out
|9
|7
|Extras
|(b 4, lb 1, nb 1, w 4)
|Total
|155(4 wkts; 17.1 ovs)