5.42pm: Time for the presentations... Paul Stirling is first up: "Take positives from the week. The groundstaff in particular did really well. Don't think when you play England you exactly know what a winning score it. There were a lot of good things in both games. We were probably 15 short no matter what today, but I'm proud of the lads. We'll take each step as it comes, looking ahead to Bangladesh [tour in November]. In patches we've been good, don't think any surprises. Certainly had one eye on the World Cup. Very lucky with the crowds we have and are really appreciative."