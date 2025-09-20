Australia bring in Harris and Garth and ask unchanged India to field in decider
India have never won a bilateral ODI series against Australia
Toss Australia chose to bat vs India
Australia captain Alyssa Healy called it right again and opted to bat against India, who are donning pink jerseys to spread awareness about breast cancer, in the women's ODI series decider in Delhi on Saturday.
After twice bowling first in order to get used to subcontinent conditions with the women's ODI World Cup only days away, Healy wanted to "let them [India] run around in the heat" and made two changes to the XI that lost to India in India for the first time since 2007 in the second ODI. In a bid to offer opportunities to more players, Grace Harris was brought in for Annabel Sutherland, and Kim Garth replaced fellow quick Darcie Brown.
Having dealt Australia their biggest margin of defeat in ODI cricket in the second game, India went in unchanged. That means Deepti Sharma will continue to bat at No. 5 - with Jemimah Rodrigues out of the series - and allow India as many as six frontline bowling options. India have never won a bilateral ODI series against Australia, and their 102-run win in New Chandigarh was just the second time they had won against the current ODI world champions with the series undecided.
India: 1 Smriti Mandhana, 2 Pratika Rawal, 3 Harleen Deol, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Deepti Sharma, 6 Richa Ghosh (wk), 7 Radha Yadav, 8 Arundhati Reddy, 9 Sneh Rana, 10 Kranti Goud, 11 Renuka Singh
Australia: 1 Alyssa Healy (capt, wk), 2 Georgia Voll, 3 Ellyse Perry, 4 Beth Mooney, 5 Grace Harris, 6 Ashleigh Gardner, 7 Tahlia McGrath, 8 Georgia Wareham, 9 Alana King, 10 Kim Garth, 11 Megan Schutt
S Sudarshanan is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo. @Sudarshanan7