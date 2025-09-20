Matches (4)
RESULT
Sydney, September 20, 2025, One-Day Cup (Australia)
New South Wales FlagNew South Wales
288/7
South Australia FlagSouth Australia
(36.3/50 ov, T:289) 157

NSW won by 131 runs

Player Of The Match
38* (19), 4/25 & 2 catches
chris-green
All-round Green leads NSW to comprehensive win against South Australia

Gilkes (99), Patterson (73) and Green (38*) took NSW to 288, before Green and Sangha shared eight wickets

AAP
20-Sep-2025
Chris Green celebrates a wicket, New South Wales vs South Australia, One-Day Cup, Sydney, September 20, 2025

Chris Green celebrates a wicket  •  Getty Images

New South Wales 288 for 7 (Gilkes 99, Patterson 73, Green 38*, Agar 2-44) beat South Australia 157 (Harvey 60, Green 4-25, Sangha 4-35, Dwarshuis 2-37) by 131 runs
NSW wicketkeeper Matthew Gilkes had been run out for 99 but spinners Tanveer Sangha and Chris Green wreaked havoc in a crushing 131-run One-Day Cup win over defending champions South Australia in Sydney.
Gilkes (99 off 107 balls) was run out by a direct hit from Jason Sangha in the 44th over after pushing for a quick single in his quest to bring up his century in Saturday's clash at Cricket Central.
Despite that heartbreak, the bulk of the damage had already been done, with Gilkes and Kurtis Patterson (73 off 84 balls) having combined for a 140-run stand earlier in the innings as NSW posted a competitive 288 for 7.
Green added a handy 38 not out off 19 balls in a blistering late cameo that featured three sixes and three fours.
In reply, South Australia were skittled for 157 in 36.3 overs after being torn to shreds by legspinner Sangha (4 for 35) and offspinner Green (4 for 25), securing NSW the bonus-point win.
The Redbacks were well placed in their run chase at 84 for 1 after 15 overs following a solid knock from opener Mackenzie Harvey (60 off 55 balls). But Sangha's first wicket, the scalp of Daniel Drew, sparked a collapse of 7 for 30 as the run chase ended limply.
Sangha followed up the dismissal of Drew by snaring dangerman Alex Carey for 8. And by the time Green snared a sharp caught-and-bowled chance to send Harvey packing, and then Sangha dismissed Jake Lehmann for a duck, South Australia had slumped to 100 for 6, and it was effectively game over.
South Aust Innings
Player NameRB
MW Harvey
caught6055
J Fraser-McGurk
caught110
DR Drew
stumped2338
AT Carey
caught812
JJS Sangha
caught25
JS Lehmann
caught07
HJ Manenti
caught521
WA Agar
caught414
B Doggett
caught2834
L Pope
lbw14
JS Buckingham
not out1519
Extras(b 2, lb 6, w 2)
Total157(10 wkts; 36.3 ovs)
One-Day Cup (Australia)

TeamMWLDPTNRR
TAS220091.141
QLD220080.623
NSW211051.274
WA10100-0.149
VIC20200-1.640
SOA10100-2.620
Full Table