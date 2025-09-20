All-round Green leads NSW to comprehensive win against South Australia

New South Wales 288 for 7 (Gilkes 99, Patterson 73, Green 38*, Agar 2-44) beat South Australia 157 (Harvey 60, Green 4-25, Sangha 4-35, Dwarshuis 2-37) by 131 runs

Gilkes (99 off 107 balls) was run out by a direct hit from Jason Sangha in the 44th over after pushing for a quick single in his quest to bring up his century in Saturday's clash at Cricket Central.

Despite that heartbreak, the bulk of the damage had already been done, with Gilkes and Kurtis Patterson (73 off 84 balls) having combined for a 140-run stand earlier in the innings as NSW posted a competitive 288 for 7.

Green added a handy 38 not out off 19 balls in a blistering late cameo that featured three sixes and three fours.

In reply, South Australia were skittled for 157 in 36.3 overs after being torn to shreds by legspinner Sangha (4 for 35) and offspinner Green (4 for 25), securing NSW the bonus-point win.

The Redbacks were well placed in their run chase at 84 for 1 after 15 overs following a solid knock from opener Mackenzie Harvey (60 off 55 balls). But Sangha's first wicket, the scalp of Daniel Drew, sparked a collapse of 7 for 30 as the run chase ended limply.