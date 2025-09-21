Matches (4)
RESULT
13th Match, Super Fours (N), Dubai (DICS), September 20, 2025, Men's T20 Asia Cup
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
168/7
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
(19.5/20 ov, T:169) 169/6

Bangladesh won by 4 wickets (with 1 ball remaining)

Player Of The Match
61 (45) & 2 catches
saif-hassan
Cricinfo's MVP
82.44 ptsImpact List
mustafizur-rahman
Saif and Hridoy fifties hand Sri Lanka their first Asia Cup defeat

Shanaka's unbeaten 64 had taken Sri Lanka to 168 but it wasn't enough

Andrew Fidel Fernando
20-Sep-2025
1:49

Chopra: You look at Saif and go 'there's some serious talent there'

Bangladesh 169 for 6 (Saif 61, Hridoy 58, Shanaka 2-21) beat Sri Lanka 168 for 7 (Shanaka 64*, Mustafizur 3-20, Mahedi 2-25) by four wickets
Three top order stands, one after the other, led by Saif Hassan, then Towhid Hridoy, propelled Bangladesh to overhaul Sri Lanka's 168, on a dry Dubai track.
Saif's 59-run stand with Litton Das came off 34 balls. It saw Bangladesh set the platform. Then Saif joined Hridoy for a 54-run stand off 45 balls, that consolidated their innings through the middle overs. Hridoy then took charge in a 45-run partnership off 27 balls with Shamim Hossain that put Bangladesh on the cusp of victory. There were some wobbles very late in the game, but those batters had done enough. Bangladesh only needed five to win going into the final over, and they got there with a ball to spare, even if they'd lost two wickets and almost a third scoring the winning run.
Sri Lanka struggled for wickets right through the innings, with Saif especially good at keeping the seamers at bay in the powerplay. By the end of the 15th over, Bangladesh had still only lost three wickets, and needed only 39 more to win. It seemed highly unlikely they would lose from there. In fact, they had looked good for the majority of this chase.
In Sri Lanka's innings, Dasun Shanaka's promotion to No. 5 had yielded results, as he struck 64 not out off 37 balls, to give Sri Lanka a decent - if not spectacular - finish. But two Bangladesh bowlers had also shone: Mustafizur Rahman took 3 for 20, and Mahedi Hasan claimed 2 for 25.

Saif neutralises Nuwan Thushara

When Nuwan Thushara dismissed Tanzid Hasan in the first over, you wondered if this would be another match which his first spell goes some distance to winning. He has tended to have rich hauls against this opposition. But in Saif, Bangladesh had a beautiful counter to Thushara. Saif was outstanding down the ground as Thushara kept going full (as he often does in the powerplay). Saif hit a four over the bowler's head first ball of the second over, before running at Thushara next ball and depositing him over the rope. Thushara's second and third overs would cost 14 runs each, Saif doing the majority of that damage.

Hridoy takes down Kamindu Mendis

Sri Lanka's general strategy is to have Shanaka and one of the spin-bowling allrounders share four overs between them. Usually Charith Asalanka bowls himself. But in this game he chose not to bowl, and gave the 15th over of the innings to Kamindu Mendis. It would be the one in which the match would swing definitively in Bangladesh's direction.
Hridoy crashed him over cover for four second ball, then when Kamindu fired a shortish ball at the stumps, Hridoy got inside the line and launched it high over the deep square leg boundary. Later in the over, he slashed one between cover point and backward point to fetch another four. At the start of that over Bangladesh had needed 55 off 36 balls. Hridoy's 16 runs off that over made the equation much simpler.

Shanaka's blitz

Unlike Sri Lanka's bowlers, Bangladesh kept striking regularly after Sri Lanka's openers had put on 44 runs together. Shanaka was the only one to make a substantial score through the middle and later overs, crashing six sixes and three fours. He'd been dropped off the bowling of Mustafizur on 38, in a period in which Bangladesh gave at least three batters reprieves. Shanaka's most productive over was against the spin of Nasum Ahmed, whom he clobbered for two sixes and a four in the 15th over.

Mustafizur and Taskin close well

Arguably the best over Bangladesh bowled was delivered by Mustafizur, who had both Kamindu and Asalanka caught in the 19th over, in which he conceded only five runs. Taskin Ahmed then bowled four dots to a mid-blitz Shanaka in the next over, delivering a clutch of good slower balls. He was hit for a six and a four too, but between them Bangladesh's senior quicks had conceded only 15 in the last two overs, which Sri Lanka had been well-set to exploit.
Saif HassanTowhid HridoyBangladeshSri LankaSri Lanka vs BangladeshMen's T20 Asia Cup

Andrew Fidel Fernando is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo. @afidelf

Win Probability
BAN 100%
SLBAN
Over 20 • BAN 169/6

Over 20 • BAN 169/6

Jaker Ali b Shanaka 9 (4b 2x4 0x6 5m) SR: 225
W
Mahedi Hasan c †BKG Mendis b Shanaka 0 (2b 0x4 0x6 2m) SR: 0
W
Bangladesh won by 4 wickets (with 1 ball remaining)
Bangladesh Innings
Player NameRB
Saif Hassan
caught6145
Tanzid Hasan
bowled02
Litton Das
caught2316
Towhid Hridoy
lbw5837
Shamim Hossain
not out1412
Jaker Ali
bowled94
Mahedi Hasan
caught02
Nasum Ahmed
not out11
Extras(w 3)
Total169(6 wkts; 19.5 ovs)
Men's T20 Asia Cup

Super Fours
TeamMWLPTNRR
IND11020.689
BAN11020.121
SL1010-0.121
PAK1010-0.689
Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
IND33063.547
PAK32141.790
UAE3122-1.984
OMA3030-2.600
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
SL33061.278
BAN3214-0.270
AFG31221.241
HKG3030-2.151
Full Table