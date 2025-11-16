Shubman Gill under observation, out of remainder of Eden Gardens Test

Shubman Gill , who had retired hurt clutching the back of his neck on the second day of the ongoing first Test against South Africa in Kolkata, "will take no further part in the Test match", the BCCI said on Sunday morning, before the start of the third day of the Test.

"[Gill] was taken to the hospital for examination after the end of day's play," the BCCI statement said. "He is currently under observation in the hospital. He will take no further part in the Test match. He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team."

Gill's participation in the remainder of the Eden Gardens Test had come into question on Saturday night itself. As reported by ESPNcricinfo , he was stretchered off from the stadium and hospitalised for what the BCCI at the time had called "a precautionary measure" following neck spasms. He had been spotted wearing a neck brace and was accompanied by the team doctor when he left the stadium.

He had felt discomfort three balls into his innings after unfurling a sweep to get off the mark with a boundary off Simon Harmer, and immediately called for the physio as he clutched the back of his neck. Gill was quick to leave the field, retired hurt, and didn't return to bat as India were bowled out for 189.

Before the day's play, Gill was spotted by the broadcasters doing neck exercises in front of the coaching staff and a member of the medical team. In October 2024, too, he missed a Test against New Zealand due to neck stiffness.

Terming the injury as "unfortunate", India bowling coach Morne Morkel ruled out major concerns when asked about Gill's workload and participation.

"Gill is a very fit guy, he looks after himself very well," Morkel said on Saturday evening. "So, it's just unfortunate this morning that he woke up with a stiff neck and that carried him into the day, which was crucial for us. Another sort of partnership with him batting around was going to be needed for us at the time and... just bad timing."