The Bavuma-Bosch 'turning point' in Harmer's Test at Eden Gardens

The other South Africans at Eden Gardens could say the same. They started the third day staring at a crisis. They fought their way out of it with the bat, led by Temba Bavuma and Corbin Bosch, and then had Marco Jansen first and then Harmer running through the opposition.

All India had in front of them was a target of 124. They only got 93

"A game like this, you can't dwell into it too much, because... we should have been able to chase this score, but eventually the pressure kept on building in the second innings and we couldn't capitalise," Rishabh Pant , standing in as captain in Shubman Gill's absence, said. "Definitely there was help in the wicket, a [target] of 120 can be tricky on these kinds of surfaces, but at the same time, as a team we should be able to soak in the pressure."

He pointed to the morning session when South Africa, resuming on 93 for 7, added 60 more runs. "That was the turning point," Pant said. "Temba and Bosch had a brilliant partnership in the morning and that got them back in the game and that hurt us too much at the end of the game."

Bavuma isn't the sort to talk big, so he kept it simple.

"It was about awareness. Second innings, I didn't change too much. Fortunately I have played in India before, so I kind of understand the little bit of adjustment that you need to make, and luck also plays a part," he said of his innings of 55 not out, the only half-century in a game where no innings touched 200.

"Very exciting. We want to be a part of these games and be on the right side of the result. We tried to hold on to our nerves as much as we could. It was tough for us and we needed the bowlers to exploit what was there and the guys did that beautifully" Temba Bavuma

"The captaincy, you are only as good as the players. That I give it to them. Batting, I am just comfortable with myself. And technique: not to worry about trigger and all those types of things. I stand as still as I can, watch the ball. I have a decent understanding of my game. I have come here to India wanting to do well. Not the greatest of records when it comes to these conditions. There's a bit of that exuberance from my side to see myself doing well in these conditions and implement all the little things that I'm trying here, and keep contributing for the team.

"The partnership with Bosch, I think with Marco as well at the end of the day [yesterday], just gave a little bit of impetus. The wicket played a bit better this morning, wasn't as extreme. We tried to stay in the game as much as we could. It is not all the time that you score 120-125 and that's a winning score. I think it was a case of staying in the game and keep believing."

Contribute he did, and then turned to his bowlers.

"Very exciting. We want to be a part of these games and be on the right side of the result. We tried to hold on to our nerves as much as we could," Bavuma said. "It was tough for us and we needed the bowlers to exploit what was there and the guys did that beautifully. We were able to change our bowlers frequently and that worked for us."

If Harmer is to be believed, the conditions got a bit tougher for him on the third day.

"Today, I felt it probably got a little bit flatter as the ball got softer. It wasn't exploding as much. I was asking myself some really hard questions," he said. "Nice to contribute. I have been here before and it was a dark place, losing [three out of four Tests in 2015]. So to get here, to be behind the eight-ball again, and for the team to fight the way they did, shows where this group is and what they are capable of and the belief that they have.