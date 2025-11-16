Matches (28)
Stats Analysis

Stats - South Africa's first win in India since 2010

All the key numbers from a famous South Africa win in India

Sampath Bandarupalli
16-Nov-2025 • 9 hrs ago
3:40

Did India let South Africa off the hook in the morning?

124 Target India failed to chase against South Africa at Eden Gardens. It is the second-lowest that India have failed to chase in a defeat, behind the 120 against West Indies in 1997 in Bridgetown.
It is also the second-lowest target that South Africa have defended successfully in Tests. The lowest is 117 against Australia at Sydney in 1994, which they won by five runs.
The target of 124 is also the second-lowest any team has lost chasing in the fourth innings in Asia. The lowest is 107 by Australia against India in 2004 at Wankhede Stadium, where they got bowled out for 93.
2010 Previous Test win for South Africa in India, when they won in Nagpur by an innings and six runs. South Africa played eight matches between that win and this one in Kolkata, of which they lost seven, including five in a row, while another game ended in a draw with no play after the first day.
32-2 India's record while chasing sub-200 targets in Test matches at home. Their previous defeat came in last year's Mumbai Test against New Zealand, where they lost chasing 147.
Before the start of the 2024-25 season, India's record in sub-200 target chases at home was 30-0 out of 33 matches, with another three ending in a draw.
312 South Africa's aggregate at Eden Gardens, the second-lowest by them in a Test win, where they got bowled out twice. Their lowest is 298 against England in 1957 at Gqeberha.
It is also the lowest aggregate for any team to win a Test match against India, despite being bowled out twice. The previous lowest was 365 by Pakistan in the 1987 Bengaluru Test.
159 South Africa's first-innings total at Eden Gardens is the third-lowest by them in the first innings of a Test match, which they went on to win. The two lower totals have come against England at Johannesburg - 126 in 1930 and 148 in 1922.
The 159 is also the third-lowest total by a visiting side in their first innings to defeat India in a Test match in India.
93 India's fourth innings against South Africa at Eden Gardens. It is their fourth-lowest total in the fourth innings in Tests and their third-lowest ever against South Africa. It is also their second-lowest total at home against South Africa, behind the 76 all-out at Ahmedabad in 2008.
1 This Test between India and South Africa is the first-ever in India to record sub-200 totals in all four innings. It is only the 12th instance of four sub-200 all-out totals in a Test match and the first in 66 years.
39 KL Rahul's first innings score is the highest individual score for India at the Eden Gardens. Only once was India's highest individual score lower than 39 in a home Test, when they were bowled out twice - 33 against Australia, also at Eden Gardens in 1956.
55* Temba Bavuma's score in the second innings is the only individual score in this match higher than Rahul's 39. It is the second-lowest 'highest individual score' for a completed Test match in India. The lowest is 40 during the 2015 Nagpur Test match, also played between India and South Africa.
10 Ten wins as captain for Bavuma in the eleven matches he led South Africa, while the other game ended in a draw. Bavuma's ten wins are the joint-most by any captain before losing a game, alongside Mike Brearley, who also won ten Tests before his first defeat as England captain.
South Africa's win at Eden Gardens also meant Dhruv Jurel's record-winning start to his Test career - seven wins in seven matches came to an end.
8 for 51 Simon Harmer's bowling figures at Eden Gardens are the second-best for South Africa in Test cricket in India. Dale Steyn's 10 for 108 at Nagpur in 2010 is the best for South Africa in India.
Harmer's match figures of 8 for 51 are also the best Test match figures for a South Africa bowler without taking a five-for.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo

