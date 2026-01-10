Delhi Capitals bowl against Mumbai Indians; Debuts for Nandani Sharma, Triveni Vasistha
DC's four overseas players included three South Africans in Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp and Lizelle Lee, and West Indies' Chinelle Henry
Delhi Capitals opt to bowl vs Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals' new captain Jemimah Rodrigues unsurprisingly opted to bowl on her WPL captaincy debut, against Mumbai Indians. The trend of opting to field continued for the third game in a row because of the expected dew later in the game and how favorable chasing has been at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
Rodrigues makes her WPL captaincy debut at the same venue where she also made her Test debut - against England two years ago - and where India won their maiden ODI World Cup just over two months ago. "Captaincy is something I really enjoy, I have been leading my state side since I was 16," Rodrigues said at the toss.
DC's four overseas players for the game included three South Africans in Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp and Lizelle Lee, and West Indies' Chinelle Henry. It remains to be seen if Shafali Verma will open with Wolvaardt or Lee. DC also handed a WPL debut to 24-year-old right-arm quick from Chandigarh Nandani Sharma.
MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur said they were "definitely chasing" if they had won the toss. Hayley Matthews continues to miss her second game in a row because of a shoulder issue. MI, however, made one change and handed a WPL debut of their own to 18-year-old left-arm spinner Triveni Vasistha from Haryana. She came in as a like-for-like for Saika Ishaque, who bowled only one over for 13 runs on Friday.
MI lost a last-ball thriller to RCB on Friday night at the same ground, largely because of Nadine de Klerk's six-hitting in the death overs. Harmanpreet said they had "discussed the mistakes we made in the last game" and even though there was "very less time to recover," they were ready to go. "This pitch looks quite different and good to bat," she said.
Delhi Capitals: 1. Shafali Verma, 2 Lizelle Lee (wk), 3 Laura Wolvaardt, 4 Jemimah Rodrigues (capt), 5 Marizanne Kapp, 6 Niki Prasad, 7 Chinelle Henry, 8 Sneh Rana, 9 Minnu Mani, 10 N Shree Charani, 11 Nandani Sharma
Mumbai Indians: 1 Amelia Kerr, 2 G Kamalini (wk), 3 Nat Sciver-Brunt, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Nicola Carey, 6 S Sajana, 7 Amanjot Kaur, 8 Poonam Khemnar, 9 Sanskruti Gupta, 10 Shabnim Ismail, 11 Triveni Vasistha