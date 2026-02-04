Matches (13)
NSW vs South Aust, 19th Match at Sydney, Sheffield Shield, Feb 05 2026 - Live Cricket Score

StumpsStarts 11:30 PM
19th Match, Sydney, February 05 - 08, 2026, Sheffield Shield
New South Wales FlagNew South Wales
(49 ov) 202 & 166/4
South Australia FlagSouth Australia
197

Day 2 - NSW lead by 171 runs.

Current RR: 3.38
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 22/0 (2.20)
FC CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 10 ov
Kurtis Patterson* lhb
591107053.631 (5b)8 (27b)
Jack Edwards rhb
32523161.531 (1b)14 (33b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Nathan McSweeney ob
10202.00400-
Liam Scott rfm
1032302.304920-
MatRunsHSAve
1177158167*38.48
48223713831.07
MatWktsBBIAve
52244/8933.08
35655/4630.60
Last Bat
Josh Philippe 22 (38b) 
 FOW
112/4 (33.1 Ov)
48th
2Runs
1
1
47th
1Run
1
46th
8Runs
4
2
1
1
45th
3Runs
1
2
Match centre 
Over49
Maiden
NSW 166/4CRR: 3.38
J Edwards 32 (52b 3x4 1x6)KR Patterson 59 (110b 7x4)
L Scott0/23 (10)

Match State: Stumps - Day 2

48.6
Scott to Edwards, no run
48.5
Scott to Edwards, no run
48.4
Scott to Edwards, no run
48.3
Scott to Edwards, no run
48.2
Scott to Edwards, no run
48.1
Scott to Edwards, no run
Over48
2 runs
NSW 166/4CRR: 3.45
KR Patterson 59 (110b 7x4)J Edwards 32 (46b 3x4 1x6)
NA McSweeney0/2 (1)
47.6
McSweeney to Patterson, no run
47.5
McSweeney to Patterson, no run
47.4
McSweeney to Patterson, no run
47.3
1
McSweeney to Edwards, 1 run
47.2
1
McSweeney to Patterson, 1 run
47.1
McSweeney to Patterson, no run
Over47
1 run
NSW 164/4CRR: 3.48
J Edwards 31 (45b 3x4 1x6)KR Patterson 58 (105b 7x4)
L Scott0/23 (9)
46.6
Scott to Edwards, no run
46.5
Scott to Edwards, no run
46.4
Scott to Edwards, no run
46.3
1
Scott to Patterson, 1 run
46.2
Scott to Patterson, no run
46.1
Scott to Patterson, no run
Over46
8 runs
NSW 163/4CRR: 3.54
J Edwards 31 (42b 3x4 1x6)KR Patterson 57 (102b 7x4)
B Doggett1/61 (14)
45.6
4
Doggett to Edwards, FOUR runs
45.5
2
Doggett to Edwards, 2 runs
Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
Match details
GroundSydney Cricket Ground
TossNew South Wales, elected to bat first
Series
Sheffield Shield
Season2025/26
Match days5,6,7,8 February 2026 - day (4-day match)
Umpires
Australia
Chris Grant
Australia
Phillip Gillespie
Match Referee
Australia
Kepler Wessels
Match CoverageSee all
Patterson and Edwards put New South Wales in control

Hatcher leads New South Wales fightback after McAndrew, Doggett share seven

Sheffield Shield team news - all the squads as the tournament resumes

