NSW vs South Aust, 1st Match at Sydney, Sheffield Shield, Oct 08 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st Match, Sydney, October 08 - 11, 2024, Sheffield Shield
Recent Performance
Last five matches
NSW
W
W
D
D
W
South Aust
L
L
L
D
W
Ground time: 12:10
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NSW7 M • 670 Runs • 67 Avg • 81.01 SR
NSW9 M • 434 Runs • 28.93 Avg • 54.93 SR
10 M • 762 Runs • 40.11 Avg • 40.94 SR
SOA10 M • 609 Runs • 38.06 Avg • 77.08 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NSW10 M • 50 Wkts • 2.49 Econ • 38.24 SR
NSW8 M • 24 Wkts • 2.9 Econ • 63.87 SR
SOA9 M • 48 Wkts • 2.81 Econ • 39.62 SR
SOA6 M • 32 Wkts • 3.74 Econ • 35.12 SR
Squad
NSW
SOA
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|-
|-
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Bowler
|-
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Cricket Central, Sydney
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|8,9,10,11 October 2024 - day (4-day match)
