Matches (17)
Asia Cup (2)
ICC Women's WC (Warm-up) (4)
IND-A vs AUS-A (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (3)
ZIM-W vs UAE-W (1)
AUS-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)

Glamorgan vs Lancashire, 56th Match at Cardiff, County DIV2, Sep 24 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Stumps • Starts 9:30 AM
56th Match, Cardiff, September 24 - 27, 2025, County Championship Division Two
PrevNext
Glamorgan FlagGlamorgan
(17 ov) 265 & 41/2
Lancashire FlagLancashire
374

Day 2 - Glamorgan trail by 68 runs.

Current RR: 2.41
Live
Scorecard
Report
News
Table
Playing XI
Bet
FC CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 10 ovs
Zain-ul-Hassan* 
(lhb)
13501026.000 (0b)0 (0b)
Sam Northeast 
(rhb)
08000.000 (0b)0 (0b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
George Balderson 
(rm)
841912.3740-
Jack Blatherwick 
(rfm)
511312.6023-
MatRunsHSAve
2911116923.64
23614540410*40.17
MatWktsBBIAve
611395/1432.50
19244/2856.17
 Last BatJames Harris 0 (6b) FOW37/2 (14.2 Ov)
Match details
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
TossLancashire, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)10.30 start, Lunch 12.30-13.10, Tea 15.10-15.40, Close 17.30
Match days24,25,26,27 September 2025 - day (4-day match)
Umpires
England
Peter Hartley
England
Tom Lungley
Match Referee
England
Will Smith
PointsGlamorgan 4, Lancashire 6
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Glamorgan Innings
Player NameRB
Zain-ul-Hassan
not out1350
AM Tribe
bowled2539
JAR Harris
lbw06
SA Northeast
not out08
Extras(lb 1, nb 2)
Total41(2 wkts; 17 ovs)
<1 / 2>

County Championship Division Two

TeamMWLDPT
LEI14*616225
GLA14*526193
DER14*229169
GLO14*238165
MID14*445163
LAN14*238159
NOR14*256143
KEN14*256113
Full Table