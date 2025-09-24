Matches (17)
Asia Cup (2)
ICC Women's WC (Warm-up) (4)
IND-A vs AUS-A (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (3)
ZIM-W vs UAE-W (1)
AUS-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
Glamorgan vs Lancashire, 56th Match at Cardiff, County DIV2, Sep 24 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Stumps • Starts 9:30 AM
56th Match, Cardiff, September 24 - 27, 2025, County Championship Division Two
PrevNext
Current RR: 2.41
FC CAREER
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 10 ovs
(lhb)
|13
|50
|1
|0
|26.00
|0 (0b)
|0 (0b)
(rhb)
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0.00
|0 (0b)
|0 (0b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(rm)
|8
|4
|19
|1
|2.37
|40
|-
(rfm)
|5
|1
|13
|1
|2.60
|23
|-
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|29
|1111
|69
|23.64
|236
|14540
|410*
|40.17
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|61
|139
|5/14
|32.50
|19
|24
|4/28
|56.17
Last Bat: James Harris 0 (6b) • FOW: 37/2 (14.2 Ov)
Match details
|Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
|Toss
|Lancashire, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.30 start, Lunch 12.30-13.10, Tea 15.10-15.40, Close 17.30
|Match days
|24,25,26,27 September 2025 - day (4-day match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
|Points
|Glamorgan 4, Lancashire 6
Glamorgan Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|not out
|13
|50
|bowled
|25
|39
|lbw
|0
|6
|not out
|0
|8
|Extras
|(lb 1, nb 2)
|Total
|41(2 wkts; 17 ovs)
<1 / 2>