Matches (17)
Asia Cup (2)
ICC Women's WC (Warm-up) (4)
IND-A vs AUS-A (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
ZIM-W vs UAE-W (1)

AUS Under-19 vs IND Under-19, 3rd Youth ODI at Brisbane, AUS-U19 vs IND-U19, Sep 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score

3rd Youth ODI (D/N), Brisbane, September 26, 2025, India Under-19s tour of Australia
PrevNext
Australia Under-19s FlagAustralia Under-19s
India Under-19s FlagIndia Under-19s
Tomorrow
4:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
What will be the toss result?
AUS19 Win & Bat
IND19 Win & Bat
AUS19 Win & Bowl
IND19 Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 03:03
batters to watch(Recent stats)
S Hogan
4 M • 199 Runs • 49.75 Avg • 71.32 SR
J Draper
1 M • 107 Runs • 107 Avg • 148.61 SR
V Suryavanshi
10 M • 540 Runs • 54 Avg • 156.06 SR
VM Malhotra
7 M • 322 Runs • 46 Avg • 97.57 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
W Byrom
1 M • 3 Wkts • 4.7 Econ • 20 SR
C Lachmund
1 M • 2 Wkts • 6.57 Econ • 21 SR
K Chouhan
7 M • 12 Wkts • 4.37 Econ • 29.5 SR
RS Ambrish
7 M • 10 Wkts • 6.58 Econ • 31.8 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
AUS19
IND19
Player
Role
Simon Budge † (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Aryan Sharma 
Allrounder
Kasey Barton 
Bowler
Will Byrom 
Bowler
Yash Deshmukh 
Allrounder
Jayden Draper 
Middle order Batter
Ben Gordon 
-
Steven Hogan 
Top order Batter
Tom Hogan 
-
John James 
Allrounder
Charles Lachmund 
-
Alex Lee Young 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Will Malajczuk 
-
Hayden Schiller 
Bowler
Alex Turner 
Top order Batter
Match details
Ian Healy Oval, Brisbane
Series
Season2025/26
Match days26 September 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question