AUS Under-19 vs IND Under-19, 3rd Youth ODI at Brisbane, AUS-U19 vs IND-U19, Sep 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score
3rd Youth ODI (D/N), Brisbane, September 26, 2025, India Under-19s tour of Australia
What will be the toss result?
AUS19 Win & Bat
IND19 Win & Bat
AUS19 Win & Bowl
IND19 Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
AUS Under-19
L
L
L
L
L
IND Under-19
W
W
L
W
W
Match centre
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AUS194 M • 199 Runs • 49.75 Avg • 71.32 SR
AUS191 M • 107 Runs • 107 Avg • 148.61 SR
IND1910 M • 540 Runs • 54 Avg • 156.06 SR
IND197 M • 322 Runs • 46 Avg • 97.57 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AUS191 M • 3 Wkts • 4.7 Econ • 20 SR
AUS191 M • 2 Wkts • 6.57 Econ • 21 SR
IND197 M • 12 Wkts • 4.37 Econ • 29.5 SR
IND197 M • 10 Wkts • 6.58 Econ • 31.8 SR
Squad
AUS19
IND19
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|-
|Top order Batter
|-
|Allrounder
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Ian Healy Oval, Brisbane
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|26 September 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
