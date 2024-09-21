Matches (22)
IND Under-19 vs AUS Under-19, 1st Youth ODI at Puducherry, IND U19s vs AUS U19, Sep 21 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st Youth ODI, Puducherry, September 21, 2024, Australia Under-19s tour of India
Recent Performance
Last five matches
IND Under-19
W
W
W
W
L
AUS Under-19
W
W
NR
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 07:01
Match details
|Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|YODI no. 1535
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.30 start, First Session 9.30-13.00, Interval 13.00-13.45, Second Session 13.45-17.15
|Match days
|21 September 2024 - day (50-over match)