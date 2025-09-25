Matches (17)
Asia Cup (2)
ICC Women's WC (Warm-up) (3)
IND-A vs AUS-A (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
ZIM-W vs UAE-W (1)
AUS-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
NZ Women vs IND-A Women, Warm-up at Bengaluru, ICC Women's WC (Warm-up), Sep 25 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
Warm-up, BCCI CEG Ground B, September 25, 2025, ICC Women's World Cup Warm-up Matches
PrevNext
273/9
(39.3/40 ov, T:224) 226/6
IND-A Women won by 4 wickets (with 3 balls remaining) (DLS method)
Match centreScores: Manoj UM
Scorecard summary
New Zealand Women • 273/9(50 overs)
101* (100)
3/45 (9)
36 (36)
1/32 (7)
India A Women • 226/6(39.3 overs)
70 (49)
2/15 (4)
56* (60)
2/26 (6)
39.3
4
Carson to Mamatha, FOUR runs
39.2
1
Carson to Mani, 1 run
39.1
1
Carson to Mamatha, 1 run
end of over 3912 runs
INA-W: 220/6CRR: 5.64 • RRR: 4.00
Minnu Mani38 (52b 3x4 1x6)
Madiwala Mamatha51 (58b 5x4 1x6)
Sophie Devine 7-0-54-1
Eden Carson 5-0-31-0
38.6
4
Devine to Mani, FOUR runs
Match State: Delay - rain
Match State: Delay - wet ground
38.5
•
Devine to Mani, no run
38.4
1
Devine to Mamatha, 1 run
38.3
1
Devine to Mani, 1 run
38.2
•
Devine to Mani, no run
38.1
6
Devine to Mani, SIX runs
end of over 385 runs
INA-W: 208/6CRR: 5.47 • RRR: 5.50
Minnu Mani27 (47b 2x4)
Madiwala Mamatha50 (57b 5x4 1x6)
Eden Carson 5-0-31-0
Bree Illing 8-0-55-1
37.6
1
Carson to Mani, 1 run
37.5
•
Carson to Mani, no run
37.4
1
Carson to Mamatha, 1 run
37.3
•
Carson to Mamatha, no run
37.2
1
Carson to Mani, 1 run
37.1
2
Carson to Mani, 2 runs
end of over 378 runs
INA-W: 203/6CRR: 5.48 • RRR: 5.46
Madiwala Mamatha49 (55b 5x4 1x6)
Minnu Mani23 (43b 2x4)
Bree Illing 8-0-55-1
Sophie Devine 6-0-42-1
36.6
4
Illing to Mamatha, FOUR runs
36.5
1
Illing to Mani, 1 run
36.4
1
Illing to Mamatha, 1 run
36.3
2
Illing to Mamatha, 2 runs
36.2
•
Illing to Mamatha, no run
Match details
|BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground B, Bengaluru
|Toss
|New Zealand Women, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Players per side
|New Zealand Women 15 (11 batting, 11 fielding); India A Women 16 (11 batting, 11 fielding)
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.30 start, First Session 9.30-12.40, Interval 12.40-13.10, Second Session 13.10-16.40
|Match days
|25 September 2025 - day (50-over match)
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
ICC Women's World Cup Warm-up Matches News
IND-A Women Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|0
|8
|bowled
|70
|49
|bowled
|15
|17
|caught
|28
|43
|lbw
|3
|4
|bowled
|0
|5
|not out
|39
|53
|not out
|56
|60
|Extras
|(lb 1, nb 2, w 12)
|Total
|226(6 wkts; 39.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>