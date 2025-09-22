Matches (3)
SA Women vs PAK Women, 3rd ODI at Lahore, PAK vs SA, Sep 22 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
3rd ODI (D/N), Lahore, September 22, 2025, South Africa Women tour of Pakistan
(31/50 ov, T:116) 117/4
PAK Women won by 6 wickets (with 114 balls remaining)
WODI CAREER
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 ovs
(rhb)
|50
|94
|8
|0
|53.19
|8 (10b)
|20 (24b)
(rhb)
|2
|3
|0
|0
|66.66
|0 (0b)
|2 (3b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(ob, lb)
|4
|0
|13
|0
|3.25
|15
|1
|0
|1 - 0 - 6 - 0
(sla)
|5
|0
|19
|0
|3.80
|21
|3
|0
|1 - 0 - 5 - 0
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|77
|2271
|176*
|32.91
|1
|2
|2*
|-
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|134
|116
|6/36
|23.06
|115
|56
|5/34
|40.02
Partnership: 13 Runs, 14 B (RR: 5.57) • Last Bat: Natalia Pervaiz 14 (10b) • FOW: 104/4 (28.4 Ov)
Match centre
end of over 316 runs
PAK-W: 117/4CRR: 3.77
Sidra Amin50 (94b 8x4)
Eyman Fatima2 (3b)
Sune Luus 4-0-13-0
Chloe Tryon 5-0-19-0
30.6
4
Luus to Sidra Amin, FOUR runs
30.5
•
Luus to Sidra Amin, no run
30.4
•
Luus to Sidra Amin, no run
30.3
•
Luus to Sidra Amin, no run
30.2
•
Luus to Sidra Amin, no run
30.1
2
Luus to Sidra Amin, 2 runs
end of over 305 runs
PAK-W: 111/4CRR: 3.70 • RRR: 0.25 • Need 5 from 20 overs
Eyman Fatima2 (3b)
Sidra Amin44 (88b 7x4)
Chloe Tryon 5-0-19-0
Nonkululeko Mlaba 10-2-46-2
29.6
•
Tryon to Eyman Fatima, no run
29.5
1
Tryon to Sidra Amin, 1 run
29.4
•
Tryon to Sidra Amin, no run
29.3
•
Tryon to Sidra Amin, no run
29.2
4
Tryon to Sidra Amin, FOUR runs
29.1
•
Tryon to Sidra Amin, no run
end of over 293 runs • 1 wicket
PAK-W: 106/4CRR: 3.65 • RRR: 0.47 • Need 10 from 21 overs
Eyman Fatima2 (2b)
Sidra Amin39 (83b 6x4)
Nonkululeko Mlaba 10-2-46-2
Nadine de Klerk 5-0-19-2
28.6
2
Mlaba to Eyman Fatima, 2 runs
28.5
•
Mlaba to Eyman Fatima, no run
28.4
W
Mlaba to Natalia Pervaiz, OUT
Natalia Pervaiz b Mlaba 14 (10b 2x4 0x6 23m) SR: 140
28.3
1
Mlaba to Sidra Amin, 1 run
28.2
•
Mlaba to Sidra Amin, no run
28.1
•
Mlaba to Sidra Amin, no run
end of over 285 runs
PAK-W: 103/3CRR: 3.67 • RRR: 0.59 • Need 13 from 22 overs
Natalia Pervaiz14 (9b 2x4)
Sidra Amin38 (80b 6x4)
Nadine de Klerk 5-0-19-2
Nonkululeko Mlaba 9-2-43-1
27.6
4
de Klerk to Natalia Pervaiz, FOUR runs
27.5
1
de Klerk to Sidra Amin, 1 run
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
PAK-W
50 runs (94)
8 fours0 six
Productive shot
sweep shot
22 runs
2 fours0 six
Control
94%
PAK-W
44 runs (76)
6 fours0 six
Productive shot
sweep shot
12 runs
1 four0 six
Control
87%
Best performances - bowlers
PAK-W
O
9
M
2
R
26
W
6
ECO
2.88
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
2W
1W
2W
1W
SA-W
O
5
M
0
R
19
W
2
ECO
3.8
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
Match details
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|Toss
|South Africa Women, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Player Of The Series
|Series result
|South Africa Women won the 3-match series 2-1
|Match number
|WODI no. 1482
|Hours of play (local time)
|15.30 start, First Session 15.30-18.40, Interval 18.40-19.10, Second Session 19.10-22.20
|Match days
|22 September 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
|WODI debut
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
PAK Women Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|44
|76
|caught
|0
|1
|not out
|50
|94
|caught
|0
|2
|bowled
|14
|10
|not out
|2
|3
|Extras
|(lb 3, w 4)
|Total
|117(4 wkts; 31 ovs)
<1 / 3>