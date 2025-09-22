Matches (3)
SA Women vs PAK Women, 3rd ODI at Lahore, PAK vs SA, Sep 22 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
3rd ODI (D/N), Lahore, September 22, 2025, South Africa Women tour of Pakistan
South Africa Women FlagSouth Africa Women
115
Pakistan Women FlagPakistan Women
(31/50 ov, T:116) 117/4

PAK Women won by 6 wickets (with 114 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
6/26
nashra-sandhu
Player Of The Series
272 runs
tazmin-brits
WODI CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 ovs
Sidra Amin* 
(rhb)
50948053.198 (10b)20 (24b)
Eyman Fatima 
(rhb)
230066.660 (0b)2 (3b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Sune Luus 
(ob, lb)
401303.2515101 - 0 - 6 - 0
Chloe Tryon 
(sla)
501903.8021301 - 0 - 5 - 0
MatRunsHSAve
772271176*32.91
122*-
MatWktsBBIAve
1341166/3623.06
115565/3440.02
Partnership: 13 Runs, 14 B (RR: 5.57) Last BatNatalia Pervaiz 14 (10b) FOW104/4 (28.4 Ov)
4
2
30th
1
4
29th
2
W
1
28th
4
1
27th
3
4
1
Match centre 
end of over 316 runs
PAK-W: 117/4CRR: 3.77 
Sidra Amin50 (94b 8x4)
Eyman Fatima2 (3b)
Sune Luus 4-0-13-0
Chloe Tryon 5-0-19-0
30.6
4
Luus to Sidra Amin, FOUR runs
30.5
Luus to Sidra Amin, no run
30.4
Luus to Sidra Amin, no run
30.3
Luus to Sidra Amin, no run
30.2
Luus to Sidra Amin, no run
30.1
2
Luus to Sidra Amin, 2 runs
end of over 305 runs
PAK-W: 111/4CRR: 3.70 RRR: 0.25 • Need 5 from 20 overs
Eyman Fatima2 (3b)
Sidra Amin44 (88b 7x4)
Chloe Tryon 5-0-19-0
Nonkululeko Mlaba 10-2-46-2
29.6
Tryon to Eyman Fatima, no run
29.5
1
Tryon to Sidra Amin, 1 run
29.4
Tryon to Sidra Amin, no run
29.3
Tryon to Sidra Amin, no run
29.2
4
Tryon to Sidra Amin, FOUR runs
29.1
Tryon to Sidra Amin, no run
end of over 293 runs • 1 wicket
PAK-W: 106/4CRR: 3.65 RRR: 0.47 • Need 10 from 21 overs
Eyman Fatima2 (2b)
Sidra Amin39 (83b 6x4)
Nonkululeko Mlaba 10-2-46-2
Nadine de Klerk 5-0-19-2
28.6
2
Mlaba to Eyman Fatima, 2 runs
28.5
Mlaba to Eyman Fatima, no run
28.4
W
Mlaba to Natalia Pervaiz, OUT
Natalia Pervaiz b Mlaba 14 (10b 2x4 0x6 23m) SR: 140
28.3
1
Mlaba to Sidra Amin, 1 run
28.2
Mlaba to Sidra Amin, no run
28.1
Mlaba to Sidra Amin, no run
end of over 285 runs
PAK-W: 103/3CRR: 3.67 RRR: 0.59 • Need 13 from 22 overs
Natalia Pervaiz14 (9b 2x4)
Sidra Amin38 (80b 6x4)
Nadine de Klerk 5-0-19-2
Nonkululeko Mlaba 9-2-43-1
27.6
4
de Klerk to Natalia Pervaiz, FOUR runs
27.5
1
de Klerk to Sidra Amin, 1 run
Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
Sidra Amin
50 runs (94)
8 fours0 six
Productive shot
sweep shot
22 runs
2 fours0 six
Control
94%
Muneeba Ali
44 runs (76)
6 fours0 six
Productive shot
sweep shot
12 runs
1 four0 six
Control
87%
Best performances - bowlers
Nashra Sandhu
O
9
M
2
R
26
W
6
ECO
2.88
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
2W
1W
2W
1W
N de Klerk
O
5
M
0
R
19
W
2
ECO
3.8
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
View more stats
Match details
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
TossSouth Africa Women, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
PAK Women
Nashra Sandhu
Player Of The Series
SA Women
Tazmin Brits
Series resultSouth Africa Women won the 3-match series 2-1
Match numberWODI no. 1482
Hours of play (local time)15.30 start, First Session 15.30-18.40, Interval 18.40-19.10, Second Session 19.10-22.20
Match days22 September 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
WODI debut
Eyman Fatima
Eyman Fatima
Umpires
Australia
Claire Polosak
Pakistan
Saleema Imtiaz
TV Umpire
Pakistan
Tariq Rasheed
Reserve Umpire
Pakistan
Humaira Farah
Match Referee
Pakistan
Ali Naqvi
PAK Women Innings
Player NameRB
Muneeba Ali
caught4476
Omaima Sohail
caught01
Sidra Amin
not out5094
Fatima Sana
caught02
Natalia Pervaiz
bowled1410
Eyman Fatima
not out23
Extras(lb 3, w 4)
Total117(4 wkts; 31 ovs)
<1 / 3>