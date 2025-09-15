Matches (12)
Hong Kong vs Sri Lanka, 8th Match, Group B at Dubai, Asia Cup, Sep 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score

8th Match, Group B (N), Dubai (DICS), September 15, 2025, Men's T20 Asia Cup
Hong Kong FlagHong Kong
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
Tomorrow
2:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Group A
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
Group B
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
2
Sri LankaSri Lanka
110022.595
4
Hong KongHong Kong
20200-2.889
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Anshuman Rath
10 M • 375 Runs • 41.67 Avg • 151.2 SR
Zeeshan Ali
10 M • 284 Runs • 28.4 Avg • 138.53 SR
P Nissanka
10 M • 407 Runs • 40.7 Avg • 146.4 SR
BKG Mendis
10 M • 237 Runs • 23.7 Avg • 128.1 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Yasim Murtaza
9 M • 11 Wkts • 6.98 Econ • 17.81 SR
A Shukla
8 M • 9 Wkts • 7.75 Econ • 18.66 SR
PVD Chameera
4 M • 9 Wkts • 6.19 Econ • 10.66 SR
PW Hasaranga
4 M • 8 Wkts • 7.75 Econ • 12 SR
Squad
HKG
SL
Player
Role
Yasim Murtaza (c)
Allrounder
Aizaz Khan 
Allrounder
Ali Hassan 
Bowler
Anshy Rath 
Top order Batter
Ateeq Iqbal 
Bowler
Babar Hayat 
Batter
Martin Coetzee 
Opening Batter
Ehsan Khan 
Bowler
Kalhan Challu 
Middle order Batter
Mohammad Ghazanfar 
Bowler
Mohammad Waheed 
Bowler
Nasrulla Rana 
Bowling Allrounder
Nizakat Khan 
Allrounder
Kinchit Shah 
Top order Batter
Shahid Wasif 
Middle order Batter
Ayush Shukla 
Bowler
Zeeshan Ali 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2025
Match numberT20I no. 3459
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
Match days15 September 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Men's T20 Asia Cup News

No mystery spinner, no problem as Sri Lanka's pace battery does the magic

They left Maheesh Theekshana out against Bangladesh, as rapid, round-arm and two-arm bowlers unsettled the opposition

Nissanka, Mishara and SL bowlers trample Bangladesh in NRR-boosting win

Bangladesh made only 139 after being reduced to 0 for 2 in the first innings, and Sri Lanka won with 32 balls to spare

Shamim, Jaker help Bangladesh recover to 139

Hasaranga took 2 for 25 upon his return from injury

New-look India and Pakistan set to renew old rivalry

With greats having made way, a new generation of cricketers will take centre stage in Dubai

Ten Doeschate: India will be 'as professional and focused' as they can against Pakistan

India's assistant coach says the side hasn't prepared differently for Pakistan, but is "aware of the sentiments and strong feelings" about facing them

Full Table