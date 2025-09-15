Matches (12)
Hong Kong vs Sri Lanka, 8th Match, Group B at Dubai, Asia Cup, Sep 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Points Table
Group A
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
Group B
|Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
|2
Sri Lanka
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2.595
|4
Hong Kong
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-2.889
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Hong Kong
W
W
L
L
L
Sri Lanka
L
W
L
W
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
HKG10 M • 375 Runs • 41.67 Avg • 151.2 SR
HKG10 M • 284 Runs • 28.4 Avg • 138.53 SR
10 M • 407 Runs • 40.7 Avg • 146.4 SR
10 M • 237 Runs • 23.7 Avg • 128.1 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
HKG9 M • 11 Wkts • 6.98 Econ • 17.81 SR
HKG8 M • 9 Wkts • 7.75 Econ • 18.66 SR
4 M • 9 Wkts • 6.19 Econ • 10.66 SR
4 M • 8 Wkts • 7.75 Econ • 12 SR
Squad
HKG
SL
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|T20I no. 3459
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
|Match days
|15 September 2025 - night (20-over match)
