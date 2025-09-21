Weibgen's 115* off 94, Wildermuth's 74 stun WA in thrilling 322 chase

Queensland 323 for 8 (Weibgen 115*, Wildermuth 74, Paris 3-40) beat Western Australia 321 for 9 (Curtis 116, Whiteman 83, Swepson 4-52, Straker 3-65) by two wickets

Joel Curtis struck 116 off 108 balls and Sam Whiteman a run-a-ball 83 as WA posted a formidable 321 for 9 on Sunday.

In reply, Queensland slumped to 38 for 4 before Weibgen (115* off 94 balls) produced a masterful knock to lift his team to victory with just five balls to spare. Jack Wildermuth (74 off 49) and Michael Neser (41 off 23) also produced important knocks in the remarkable chase.

Weibgen, 20 and playing just his second List A match, cracked nine fours and five sixes in an unforgettable innings. Wildermuth provided plenty of fireworks with five fours and six sixes, while Neser (three fours, three sixes) produced a handy late cameo to ensure the required run rate stayed within control.

Fittingly, Weibgen hit the winning runs when he crunched a Matthew Kelly full toss for four.

WA looked to be in an unbeatable position after removing Queensland's top order.

Dangerman Marnus Labuschagne, who posted 130 in Queensland's' win over Victoria earlier this week, was out for 2 off 19 balls. Jack Clayton (5), Matthew Renshaw (5) and Jimmy Peirson (18) were also part of the top-order collapse.

Weibgen walked to the crease with the scoreboard reading 38 for 4 in the 13th over.

He was dropped on 109 by Sam Fanning with Queensland still needing 11 more runs for victory, and the miss proved costly.

Earlier, third-gamer Curtis struck 12 fours and four sixes during his sparkling knock, combining with Fanning for a 124-run third-wicket partnership for WA. Curtis brought up his maiden One-Day Cup century by hooking Neser (1 for 62) for six.

It would take something special to remove Curtis, and Mitchell Swepson obliged with a spectacular one-handed catch at mid-off while running with the flight of the ball. Cameron Bancroft's quest for early-season runs went unfulfilled, as he was out for 12 when he edged Tom Straker behind.