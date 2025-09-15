Matches (12)
Durham vs Worcs, 62nd Match at Chester-le-Street, County DIV1, Sep 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score

62nd Match, Chester-le-Street, September 15 - 18, 2025, County Championship Division One
Durham FlagDurham
Worcestershire FlagWorcestershire
Tomorrow
9:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
9
DurhamDurham
12250126
10
WorcestershireWorcestershire
1217088
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 05:39
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AZ Lees
10 M • 820 Runs • 51.25 Avg • 57.1 SR
EN Gay
9 M • 739 Runs • 52.79 Avg • 63.59 SR
JD Libby
10 M • 864 Runs • 50.82 Avg • 51.24 SR
AJ Hose
6 M • 592 Runs • 53.82 Avg • 71.75 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BA Raine
9 M • 30 Wkts • 2.92 Econ • 54.53 SR
MJ Potts
7 M • 17 Wkts • 3.5 Econ • 75.29 SR
TAI Taylor
10 M • 46 Wkts • 2.78 Econ • 42.13 SR
BMJ Allison
10 M • 31 Wkts • 2.8 Econ • 55.64 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
DUR
WOR
Player
Role
Alex Lees (c)
Opening Batter
Colin Ackermann 
Batting Allrounder
David Bedingham 
Middle order Batter
Graham Clark 
Batter
Sam Conners 
Bowler
Paul Coughlin 
Bowling Allrounder
Bas de Leede 
Batting Allrounder
Brendan Doggett 
Bowler
George Drissell 
Bowler
Emilio Gay 
Batter
Daniel Hogg 
Bowler
Ben McKinney 
Opening Batter
Matthew Potts 
Bowler
Ben Raine 
Bowling Allrounder
Will Rhodes 
Batting Allrounder
Ollie Robinson 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days15,16,17,18 September 2025 - day (4-day match)
