Durham vs Worcs, 62nd Match at Chester-le-Street, County DIV1, Sep 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score
62nd Match, Chester-le-Street, September 15 - 18, 2025, County Championship Division One
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Durham
D
D
L
L
D
Worcs
L
D
L
D
L
Match centre Ground time: 05:39
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DUR10 M • 820 Runs • 51.25 Avg • 57.1 SR
DUR9 M • 739 Runs • 52.79 Avg • 63.59 SR
WOR10 M • 864 Runs • 50.82 Avg • 51.24 SR
WOR6 M • 592 Runs • 53.82 Avg • 71.75 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DUR9 M • 30 Wkts • 2.92 Econ • 54.53 SR
DUR7 M • 17 Wkts • 3.5 Econ • 75.29 SR
WOR10 M • 46 Wkts • 2.78 Econ • 42.13 SR
WOR10 M • 31 Wkts • 2.8 Econ • 55.64 SR
Squad
DUR
WOR
Player
Role
|Opening Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
|Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|15,16,17,18 September 2025 - day (4-day match)
