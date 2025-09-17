Worcestershire relegation confirmed despite tons for Gareth Roderick, Ethan Brookes

Worcestershire 593 for 9 (Roderick 151, Brookes 100, D'Oliveira 84, Taylor 66*, Edavalath 61) vs Durham

Worcestershire's relegation was confirmed on day three of their Rothesay County Championship clash with Durham despite centuries from Gareth Roderick and Ethan Brookes

Worcestershire, whose fate was sealed after failing to pick up a third batting point, continued to frustrate a Durham side desperately seeking points to avoid the same fate.

Roderick picked up his 12th first class century on a docile pitch after the morning session was washed out and despite a first Durham wicket for Afghan leg spinner Shafiqullah Ghafari, they continued to pile on the runs throughout the day.

Brookes joined Roderick in the middle and he picked up his fifty, while Roderick passed 150, but a double-wicket burst from Sam Conners halted the Pears' momentum.

However, Brookes continued the onslaught and notched up three figures as the Pears finished on 591 for 9 at the close.

Rain meant that play didn't start until 1.20pm with 70 overs in the day and Roderick, unbeaten on 95, and nightwatcher Ben Gibbon resumed Worcestershire's innings.

Gibbon continued his good work from the previous night as he frustrated the Durham bowlers and Roderick finally got his first century of the season, coming off 180 deliveries.

Gibbon continued to play his strokes, picking up a boundary on the offside off the bowling of Ghafari.

Conners almost got the breakthrough as Gibbon edged one on 28, but Emilio Gay couldn't cling on to it at second slip.

Ghafari got his first Durham wicket, Gibbon lbw for 33, but it was too late for a second Durham bowling point.

The Pears duo of Roderick and Brookes then guided their side to 400, however Raine nearly had Brookes caught behind, but Ollie Robinson couldn't hold to a diving catch.

The solid Roderick continued to frustrate the home side as he played a lovely dab off Will Rhodes to third region for four just before tea.

Roderick resumed after tea as he slammed a Matthew Potts delivery through the covers for four, while Brookes produced a carbon copy in the same over.

The Pears keeper continued his vigil in the middle by punishing a Rhodes delivery, but Roderick offered a rare opportunity as Rhodes couldn't cling on to a caught-and-bowled opportunity. Milestones then followed for the visitors as Brookes passed fifty from 86 balls, while Roderick picked up his 150 from 276 balls.

Brookes was dropped a second time, as he edged a Ghafari ball on 57, but Robinson spilled the catch, and Brookes made him pay as he picked up the first six of the game with a hit down the ground.

Roderick finally fell for 151, as Conners got him lbw, his second of the match and he followed that up with the wicket of Matthew Waite for a three-ball duck.

Brookes continued to pick up runs as he played a wonderful sweep shot for four off the bowling of Ghafari and he took his side to 500 later in the over.

Tom Taylor got another life as he miscued one when he was on 15, but Gay couldn't hold onto it.

Brookes then picked up his second ton of the campaign from 130 balls and Taylor absolutely smashed one down the ground for four one ball later.

Brookes departed for 100 as he was bowled by Potts after going for a big shot, but he completely missed it, however his team-mate Taylor got to fifty from 54 balls.