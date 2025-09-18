Essex all but seal Division One status with watery draw at Edgbaston

Essex 325 for 5 (Allison 98, Pepper 54*) drew with Warwickshire

Essex virtually secured their Rothesay County Championship Division One status as their match with Warwickshire ended in a rain-ruined draw at Edgbaston. No play was possible due to rain on the final day, meaning that three of the four days were completely blank.

Essex collected ten points from the draw, putting them pretty much safe from relegation as two of the teams below them - Yorkshire and Durham - meet in next week's final round of games. It would now take an extraordinary combination of results and bonus points to drag Essex through the trapdoor with Worcestershire.

It was a sodden and sorry scene at Edgbaston as Warwickshire's home season came to an anti-climatic close. After high winds prevented play on the first day and rain did so on the third, persistent drizzle overnight and on the fourth morning again left conditions unplayable. Essex were denied the chance to resume from the 325 for 5 that they build on the second day.