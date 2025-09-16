Kapp, Brits deflate Pakistan as SA win ODI series opener

South Africa 259 for 2 (Kapp 121*, Brits 101*, Rameen 1-29) beat Pakistan 255 for 4 (Amin 121*, Muneeba 76, Khaka 2-36) by eight wickets

South Africa were in trouble early in their chase of 256. Sadia Iqbal bowled Laura Wolvaardt in the second over and Sune Luus was out lbw by Rameen Shamim in the tenth. But from 43 for 2, the 216-run third-wicket stand lifted South Africa, and the pair finished the game off with ten balls to spare. Kapp, the No. 4, stayed unbeaten on 121 with her third ODI ton, while opener Brits scored 101 not out for her fifth ODI century.

Together, they hit 22 fours and two sixes, taking down Pakistan's experienced bowlers. Fatima Sana and Nashra Sandhu conceded 59 runs and 61 runs respectively in their ten overs while Diana Baig conceded 56 runs in eight. Rameen was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers with figures of 1 for 29 in her ten overs.

A jubilant Sidra Amin after reaching her fifth ODI ton • PCB

Pakistan had posted a competitive 255 for 4 with a big partnership of their own. Sidra Amin , like Kapp, also scored an unbeaten 121 and with opener Muneeba Ali put up a 147-run stand for the second wicket.

Muneeba fell for 76 in the 31st over but Aliya Riaz's 34-ball 33 gave Pakistan some impetus approaching the death overs. However, after Riaz's run-out in the 44th over, Pakistan could not generate enough momentum for a winning score with No. 6 Natalia Pervaiz struggling in the back-end scoring only 5 in 14 balls.

Ayabonga Khaka, who took the first two Pakistan wickets, finished with 2 for 36 in nine overs. Tumi Sekhukhune had 1 for 37. Kapp conceded only 2.85 per over in her seven-over spell.