Summer arrives late for Ireland in slender window of opportunity

Big picture: Big-ticket visit, but small beer for visitors

It's a state of affairs that sums up the imbalances of international cricket. England and Ireland are about to play their first-ever bilateral game of T20 cricket - even though the format has consumed the sport in the course of the past two decades - at a moment in the respective itineraries of the two nations that could scarcely be more polarized.

On the one hand, there's the visitors England, girding their loins for one final push after an exhausting home season comprising a five-Test series against India, while already casting their eyes forward to the single biggest date on their 2025 calendar: November 21, and the start of their legacy-defining Ashes campaign.

Despite the notable pick of Jacob Bethell as captain, they've arrived in Dublin with something close to their first-choice XI, or at least the version that took the field with such stunning success in their most recently completed match, against South Africa at Old Trafford last week.

Jamie Smith and Ben Duckett were scarcely missed while Phil Salt and Jos Buttler were blazing England towards that record 304 for 2, but they remain in mothballs alongside the regular captain Harry Brook and Jofra Archer - each of whom, with as much respect as can be mustered in such circumstances, has bigger fish to fry in the coming months. As indeed has the head coach, Brendon McCullum, who has already flown home to New Zealand.

And then, there's the hosts Ireland - for the most part exiles in their own land, given how rarely they are able to attract the quality of opposition that justifies the outlay required to accommodate them. This three-match series is their biggest ticket since India popped over for three T20Is in August 2023 (one of which was abandoned).

Sure enough, Malahide has rolled out its temporary stands (at considerable expense) to take the ground's capacity to around 4,000 for these three games. Happily, Friday and Sunday are already sold out, while Wednesday's series opener should be at least 80% full, with tickets still available. Given that last year's visit by Australia was canned on the grounds that even those broadcast rights couldn't have covered Cricket Ireland's costs, their financial tightrope is real and terrifying.

For both teams, however, this series remains a key staging post for a significant and looming peak. England's thoughts will have to turn to the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka almost before they've completed their Ashes comedown, and such are the reasons why experimentation for this leg has been relatively limited, even if the conditions in Malahide will be as far removed from those in the subcontinent in February as can be imagined.

For Ireland, however, that focus will be nothing less than full-bore. So much of their raison d'etre revolves around ICC events, from the long and anxious qualification bids that precede them, to the crucial exposure and funding that their moments on the big stage provide. But here, in a slender weather-threatened five-day window, that stage has at long last come back to their own shores.

Form guide

Ireland LLWLL (last five T20Is, most recent first)

England WLWWW

In the spotlight: Jordan Cox and Ross Adair

Jordan Cox's immense credit, he has not yet been consumed by frustration at an international career that simply cannot stick a landing. The false starts have been numerous - most gallingly the broken thumb that robbed him of three guaranteed Tests in New Zealand last winter - while his two previous T20I appearances, against Australia last year, were - just like this potential recall - tacked onto the end of a long international summer. But his belated call-up to the squad is entirely on merit, after his MVP displays for Oval Invincibles in the Hundred. Given half a chance, he is still hungry to make the most of it.

Ross Adair is a significant bolter for this winter's T20 World Cup. His last-but-one international innings was a storming knock of 100 from 58 balls as Ireland beat South Africa in Abu Dhabi this time last year, and as he told ESPNcricinfo this week, the explosive nature of T20 cricket means there are plenty of transferrable skills from his previous incarnation as a winger.

Team news: Calitz, Baker in line for debuts

Ireland could hand a maiden cap to Ben Calitz , the 23-year-old Canada-born batter, with Paul Stirling, their captain, saying they were "crying out" for a left-hander in their middle order. Their bowling stocks have taken a hit with Josh Little and Mark Adair both absent for this series - Little has played just once for Middlesex in two months as he nurses a side injury. Matthew Humphreys is set to lead the attack once more, after impressing in his only outing against West Indies in June.

Ireland: (possible) 1 Paul Stirling (capt), 2 Ross Adair, 3 Harry Tector, 4 Lorcan Tucker (wk), 5 Ben Calitz, 6 George Dockrell, 7 Curtis Campher, 8 Barry McCarthy, 9 Graham Hume, 10 Matthew Humphreys, 11 Craig Young.

Sonny Baker seems in line for a maiden T20I outing, and ideally a less brutal return to England colours, after being launched for 76 runs on his wicketless ODI debut against South Africa earlier this month. Cox is the obvious replacement for Brook in the middle-order, with England likely to persevere with their spin-heavy attack in preparation for the T20 World Cup.

England: (possible) 1 Phil Salt, 2 Jos Buttler (wk), 3 Jacob Bethell (capt), 4 Jordan Cox, 5 Sam Curran, 6 Tom Banton, 7 Will Jacks, 8 Liam Dawson, 9 Adil Rashid, 10 Luke Wood, 11 Sonny Baker.

Pitch and conditions

Dublin in early autumn is unlikely to be the sort of batting paradise that England encountered in that Old Trafford contest. Stirling predicted conditions would be as "alien" to those at next year's World Cup as you could imagine: "September in Ireland is going to be green, it's going to nip a little bit, and it's going to be slightly slow." The weather for Wednesday is mostly set to be clear, though torrential overnight rain is anticipated, which may well influence the decisions at the toss.

Stats and trivia

England and Ireland have played only twice before in the T20I format - at the T20 World Cups in 2010 (then the World T20) and 2022. Ireland memorably won the second of those at the MCG and might well have won the first but for a washout. England, remarkably, recovered from those set-backs to claim the title on each occasion.

At 21 years and 329 days, Jacob Bethell is set to become the youngest captain in England's history, beating the mark currently held by Monty Bowden, who was 23 and 144 days when he led England against South Africa at Cape Town on the Test tour of 1888-89.

Quotes

"It was fantastic viewing… Hopefully it'll be a bit different than Old Trafford, where the pitch didn't seem to be doing much. Coming here, it might be a bit slower, it might do a bit more, and hopefully we can catch a team off-guard that way if things go our way - maybe win the toss and go from there."

Paul Stirling is hoping to avoid a repeat of England's run-fest in Manchester.