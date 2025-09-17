Wide on the crease, full toss, clumped over mid on! England get home by four wickets with 14 deliveries to spare! There was no real doubt about it, particularly after Salt and Buttler hammered 74 in the first 4.4 overs of the match.
Ireland vs England, 1st T20I at Dublin, IRE vs ENG, Sep 17 2025 - Match Result
Lorcan Tucker and Harry Tector's 123-run partnership is IRE's highest for the 3rd wicket in T20Is, breaking the record of 82 between Harry Tector and Gareth Delany
This is the highest match aggregate (393) involving England & Ireland in T20Is
|Player
|Team
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
|ENG
|87.38
|89(46)
|96.61
|87.38
|-
|-
|-
|IRE
|80.01
|61(36)
|55.74
|49.58
|1/22
|1.61
|30.44
|IRE
|43.36
|-
|-
|-
|2/44
|2.59
|43.36
|IRE
|34.73
|-
|-
|-
|1/13
|1.31
|34.73
|IRE
|34.66
|34(22)
|33.8
|34.66
|-
|-
|-
Right, that's all from us here! See you on Friday back at Malahide for the 2nd T20I...
5:10pm Unsurprisingly, Phil Salt is player of the match with his 89 off 46 in the chase. That's now 230 runs from 109 deliveries for a single dismissal across this knock and his efforts at Emirates Old Trafford against South Africa last Friday.
5:05pm A clearly chuffed Jacob Bethell, victory in his maiden fixture as England captain, overseeing their first over Ireland in T20Is, is up at the post-match presentation:
"It feels pretty special. To win the first one's always nice. A great feeling and can't wait to get going again on Friday.
"Coming to a ground like this, it was a bit of an unknown. Coming off we'd have said it was a couple too many. Going into Friday and Sunday, we know how to defend more and how to take wickets at this place."
On the form of Buttler and Salt up top: "I think their opening partnership averages about 55 at a ridiculous strike rate. For me, personally, batting after them is very nice!"
Here's Ireland skipper Paul Stirling: "I don't think we could have asked for much more (with the bat). It was tricky enough at the top, and to come out and score 196, were pretty happy with. But you know you've got to do everything right in the next bit and have a bit of luck and we didn't do that.
"We kept trying to take wickets, there's no point going ultra defensive and losing with less balls to spare. We'll take the six wickets. We'll review what happened today ad see if we can improve on it. We've got a big winter ahead of us and this was the start of it."
4:50pm Ireland did well enough to post 196 or 3, Tector (61*) and Tucker (55) providing the late surge. Alas, England had too much for them.
"The way those guys play, they know they can access wherever they want," says Matthew Humphreys, who finished with 2 for 44. "Trying to stay a step ahead of them is hard. "
"We saw there was a bit of spin on offer, but you have to be brave and try and over-spin to get that out of the pitch. I maybe didn't quite do that at times. They came hard at us and made it difficult for us.
"I think the way the guys went out there with the bat was amazing. That was probably an above-par score, There are obviously a few cobwebs there in general. We're looking forward to getting out there on Friday.
Sharp bouncer, Overton has a swipe but misses out. Overton thinks it should be a wide but no dice... replays show he has a point!
Slower ball, hung out wide... but too wide
Hard length, into Overton, defends above off stump
Jamie Overton to face his first delivery
Full, outside off, driven through cover point
Six still needed, Jacks to face his first ball
Banton tries to do it... but finds Campher down the ground! Flat from Banton, but not great contact, taken at a three-quarters long off
Another reverse flicked behind square! Full toss made that a lot easier. England one strike away...
Oooooo lovely turn! Pitches middle and leg, drawing Banton forward, takes a thick outside edge in front of middle, skewing out to point
Full-ish, outside off, driven on the move crisply through cover. Delany does well to chase that down to his right from deep point, saves a couple
Reversed over short third! Class shot from Banton, into position early, gets low, right out of the screws, comfortably over Hume
Stirling puts himself in at slip
Beats the edge! Drift in, bit of turn away, Banton follows that and misses out.
So Salt misses out on becoming the first batter to score back-to-back T20I centuries twice. He was furious as he walked off. Humphreys with his final over, Will Jacks at the nonstriker's end
And now Hume gets Salt! It was a lazy shot from the opener, wide, full, Salt goes at it but doesn't wholly commit and ends up taking his bottom hand off the bat as he reaches, skewing out to deep point. Adair with the take
Slower delivery outside off, Salt completely misreads that, swings hard across the line, misses as the ball goes under his bat and drops his bat in disgust. On his haunches, too, lamenting a missed opportunity...
16 needed now, Salt 11 away from his fifth T20 century...
Into the hip, worked away to square leg
Tom Banton to the middle with 17 needed off 27...
Hume gets Curran!> It's been a horrible eight (legal) deliveries for Hume, but his ninth is something to celebrate. It was full and on leg stump, Curran whipped it high to the leg side, where Dockrell settles under it
Oh snap! Audacious from Curran, on the move, carting length over cover for six with a late flourish, whipping the hands upon impact
Short, on the hip, carted over square leg! Oh no...
Starts with a very short delivery outside off... wided accordingly
Stirlo: "England need to learn how to get out of the way of the inform player. Bethel and Curran soaking up the strike when Salt is clearly on fire, is just poor play. And why Jordan Cox isn't playing is beyond me." To be fair, McCullum wants to see what Curran can do in the top six, given that's the clearest place for him as an allrounder. Hume, whose first over went for 22, returns to the attack...
Held back a touch, tip and run to the edge of the ring... and keeper and bowler have to go after it given how many fielders are on the leg side fence for Salt... two taken with ease
Darted into a length, skids on, pulled out Delany who is deep and in front of square
1W
1W
1W
1W
|The Village, Malahide, Dublin
|Toss
|England, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Player Of The Match
|Series result
|England led the 3-match series 1-0
|Match number
|T20I no. 3461
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.30 start, First Session 13.30-15.00, Interval 15.00-15.20, Second Session 15.20-16.50
|Match days
|17 September 2025 - day (50-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Over 18 • ENG 197/6England won by 4 wickets (with 14 balls remaining)
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|89
|46
|caught
|28
|10
|caught
|24
|16
|bowled
|8
|9
|caught
|27
|15
|caught
|11
|7
|not out
|1
|1
|not out
|4
|3
|Extras
|(nb 1, w 4)
|Total
|197(6 wkts; 17.4 ovs)