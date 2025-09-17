Matches (16)
Ireland vs England, 1st T20I at Dublin, IRE vs ENG, Sep 17 2025 - Match Result

1st T20I, Dublin (Malahide), September 17, 2025, England tour of Ireland
Ireland FlagIreland
(20/20 ov) 196/3
England FlagEngland
(17.4/20 ov, T:197) 197/6

England won by 4 wickets (with 14 balls remaining)

89 (46)
phil-salt
87.38 ptsImpact List
phil-salt
123

Lorcan Tucker and Harry Tector's 123-run partnership is IRE's highest for the 3rd wicket in T20Is, breaking the record of 82 between Harry Tector and Gareth Delany

393

This is the highest match aggregate (393) involving England & Ireland in T20Is

Scorecard summary
Ireland 196/3(20 overs)
Harry Tector
61* (36)
Adil Rashid
1/36 (4)
Lorcan Tucker
55 (36)
Liam Dawson
1/39 (4)
England 197/6(17.4 overs)
Phil Salt
89 (46)
Matthew Humphreys
2/44 (4)
Jos Buttler
28 (10)
Graham Hume
2/36 (2)
Cricinfo's Most Valuable Players of the Match
PlayerTeam
TI
Runs
I. Runs
B. Impact
Bowl
I. Wkts
Bo. Impact
Phil Salt
ENG87.3889(46)96.6187.38---
Harry Tector
IRE80.0161(36)55.7449.581/221.6130.44
Matthew Humphreys
IRE43.36---2/442.5943.36
Gareth Delany
IRE34.73---1/131.3134.73
Paul Stirling
IRE34.6634(22)33.834.66---
Right, that's all from us here! See you on Friday back at Malahide for the 2nd T20I...

5:10pm Unsurprisingly, Phil Salt is player of the match with his 89 off 46 in the chase. That's now 230 runs from 109 deliveries for a single dismissal across this knock and his efforts at Emirates Old Trafford against South Africa last Friday.

5:05pm A clearly chuffed Jacob Bethell, victory in his maiden fixture as England captain, overseeing their first over Ireland in T20Is, is up at the post-match presentation:

"It feels pretty special. To win the first one's always nice. A great feeling and can't wait to get going again on Friday.

"Coming to a ground like this, it was a bit of an unknown. Coming off we'd have said it was a couple too many. Going into Friday and Sunday, we know how to defend more and how to take wickets at this place."

On the form of Buttler and Salt up top: "I think their opening partnership averages about 55 at a ridiculous strike rate. For me, personally, batting after them is very nice!"

Here's Ireland skipper Paul Stirling: "I don't think we could have asked for much more (with the bat). It was tricky enough at the top, and to come out and score 196, were pretty happy with. But you know you've got to do everything right in the next bit and have a bit of luck and we didn't do that.

"We kept trying to take wickets, there's no point going ultra defensive and losing with less balls to spare. We'll take the six wickets. We'll review what happened today ad see if we can improve on it. We've got a big winter ahead of us and this was the start of it."

4:50pm Ireland did well enough to post 196 or 3, Tector (61*) and Tucker (55) providing the late surge. Alas, England had too much for them.

"The way those guys play, they know they can access wherever they want," says Matthew Humphreys, who finished with 2 for 44. "Trying to stay a step ahead of them is hard. "

"We saw there was a bit of spin on offer, but you have to be brave and try and over-spin to get that out of the pitch. I maybe didn't quite do that at times. They came hard at us and made it difficult for us.

"I think the way the guys went out there with the bat was amazing. That was probably an above-par score, There are obviously a few cobwebs there in general. We're looking forward to getting out there on Friday.

17.4
4
McCarthy to Overton, FOUR runs

Wide on the crease, full toss, clumped over mid on! England get home by four wickets with 14 deliveries to spare! There was no real doubt about it, particularly after Salt and Buttler hammered 74 in the first 4.4 overs of the match.

17.3
McCarthy to Overton, no run

Sharp bouncer, Overton has a swipe but misses out. Overton thinks it should be a wide but no dice... replays show he has a point!

17.3
1w
McCarthy to Overton, 1 wide

Slower ball, hung out wide... but too wide

17.2
McCarthy to Overton, no run

Hard length, into Overton, defends above off stump

Jamie Overton to face his first delivery

17.1
1
McCarthy to Jacks, 1 run

Full, outside off, driven through cover point

Six still needed, Jacks to face his first ball

end of over 1710 runs • 1 wicket
ENG: 191/6CRR: 11.23 RRR: 2.00 • Need 6 from 18b
Will Jacks0 (0b)
Matthew Humphreys 4-0-44-2
Graham Hume 2-0-36-2
16.6
W
Humphreys to Banton, OUT

Banton tries to do it... but finds Campher down the ground! Flat from Banton, but not great contact, taken at a three-quarters long off

Tom Banton c Campher b Humphreys 11 (7b 2x4 0x6 7m) SR: 157.14
16.5
4
Humphreys to Banton, FOUR runs

Another reverse flicked behind square! Full toss made that a lot easier. England one strike away...

16.4
Humphreys to Banton, no run

Oooooo lovely turn! Pitches middle and leg, drawing Banton forward, takes a thick outside edge in front of middle, skewing out to point

16.3
2
Humphreys to Banton, 2 runs

Full-ish, outside off, driven on the move crisply through cover. Delany does well to chase that down to his right from deep point, saves a couple

16.2
4
Humphreys to Banton, FOUR runs

Reversed over short third! Class shot from Banton, into position early, gets low, right out of the screws, comfortably over Hume

Stirling puts himself in at slip

16.1
Humphreys to Banton, no run

Beats the edge! Drift in, bit of turn away, Banton follows that and misses out.

So Salt misses out on becoming the first batter to score back-to-back T20I centuries twice. He was furious as he walked off. Humphreys with his final over, Will Jacks at the nonstriker's end

end of over 1614 runs • 2 wickets
ENG: 181/5CRR: 11.31 RRR: 4.00 • Need 16 from 24b
Tom Banton1 (1b)
Graham Hume 2-0-36-2
Matthew Humphreys 3-0-34-1
15.6
W
Hume to Salt, OUT

And now Hume gets Salt! It was a lazy shot from the opener, wide, full, Salt goes at it but doesn't wholly commit and ends up taking his bottom hand off the bat as he reaches, skewing out to deep point. Adair with the take

Phil Salt c Adair b Hume 89 (46b 10x4 4x6 84m) SR: 193.47
15.5
Hume to Salt, no run

Slower delivery outside off, Salt completely misreads that, swings hard across the line, misses as the ball goes under his bat and drops his bat in disgust. On his haunches, too, lamenting a missed opportunity...

16 needed now, Salt 11 away from his fifth T20 century...

15.4
1
Hume to Banton, 1 run

Into the hip, worked away to square leg

Tom Banton to the middle with 17 needed off 27...

15.3
W
Hume to Sam Curran, OUT

Hume gets Curran!> It's been a horrible eight (legal) deliveries for Hume, but his ninth is something to celebrate. It was full and on leg stump, Curran whipped it high to the leg side, where Dockrell settles under it

Sam Curran c Dockrell b Hume 27 (15b 0x4 3x6 25m) SR: 180
15.2
6
Hume to Sam Curran, SIX runs

Oh snap! Audacious from Curran, on the move, carting length over cover for six with a late flourish, whipping the hands upon impact

15.1
6
Hume to Sam Curran, SIX runs

Short, on the hip, carted over square leg! Oh no...

15.1
1w
Hume to Sam Curran, 1 wide

Starts with a very short delivery outside off... wided accordingly

Stirlo: "England need to learn how to get out of the way of the inform player. Bethel and Curran soaking up the strike when Salt is clearly on fire, is just poor play. And why Jordan Cox isn't playing is beyond me." To be fair, McCullum wants to see what Curran can do in the top six, given that's the clearest place for him as an allrounder. Hume, whose first over went for 22, returns to the attack...

end of over 1512 runs
ENG: 167/3CRR: 11.13 RRR: 6.00 • Need 30 from 30b
Phil Salt89 (44b 10x4 4x6)
Sam Curran15 (12b 1x6)
Matthew Humphreys 3-0-34-1
Barry McCarthy 3-0-37-0
14.6
2
Humphreys to Salt, 2 runs

Held back a touch, tip and run to the edge of the ring... and keeper and bowler have to go after it given how many fielders are on the leg side fence for Salt... two taken with ease

14.5
1
Humphreys to Sam Curran, 1 run

Darted into a length, skids on, pulled out Delany who is deep and in front of square

Best performances - batters
PD Salt
89 runs (46)
10 fours4 sixes
Productive shot
pull
33 runs
4 fours2 sixes
Control
87%
HT Tector
61 runs (36)
6 fours2 sixes
Productive shot
slog sweep
12 runs
0 four2 sixes
Control
84%
Best performances - bowlers
MJ Humphreys
O
4
M
0
R
44
W
2
ECO
11
GI Hume
O
2
M
0
R
36
W
2
ECO
18
Match details
The Village, Malahide, Dublin
TossEngland, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Player Of The Match
England
Phil Salt
Series resultEngland led the 3-match series 1-0
Match numberT20I no. 3461
Hours of play (local time)13.30 start, First Session 13.30-15.00, Interval 15.00-15.20, Second Session 15.20-16.50
Match days17 September 2025 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
Ireland
Jonathan KennedyDRS
Ireland
Mark HawthorneDRS
TV Umpire
Ireland
Aidan Seaver
Reserve Umpire
Ireland
Gareth Morrison
Match Referee
India
Javagal Srinath
Language
English
Buttler must stay as England opener after triumphant return to the top

Now 35, former captain remains at peak of his powers, and England ought to cash in while they can

Salt's latest onslaught powers England in 197-run chase

Tector, Tucker ensure Ireland put decent total on the board, but England's batting cruises to target

Rising star Jacob Bethell takes England captaincy in his stride

Youngest leader keen to "see how I go under pressure" after latest show of faith from management

Stirling 'frustrated' by Ireland's sparse summer schedule

Poor weather and cancellations have left the squad under-prepared for England's three-match visit

Summer arrives late for Ireland in slender window of opportunity

England's focus may be elsewhere at end of long season, but for hosts, this is the be-all-and-end-all

England Innings
Player NameRB
PD Salt
caught8946
JC Buttler
caught2810
JG Bethell
caught2416
Rehan Ahmed
bowled89
SM Curran
caught2715
T Banton
caught117
WG Jacks
not out11
J Overton
not out43
Extras(nb 1, w 4)
Total197(6 wkts; 17.4 ovs)
