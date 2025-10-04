Matches (10)
West Aust vs NSW, 3rd Match at Perth, Sheffield Shield, Oct 04 2025 - Live Cricket Score
3rd Match, W.A.C.A, October 04 - 07, 2025, Sheffield Shield
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
West Aust
L
L
W
D
L
NSW
W
L
W
D
L
Match centre Ground time: 09:59
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 861 Runs • 57.4 Avg • 50.91 SR
9 M • 520 Runs • 32.5 Avg • 43.18 SR
8 M • 743 Runs • 57.15 Avg • 47.68 SR
NSW9 M • 652 Runs • 40.75 Avg • 54.1 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 38 Wkts • 3.14 Econ • 53.02 SR
WA7 M • 28 Wkts • 1.97 Econ • 50.32 SR
NSW4 M • 13 Wkts • 3.5 Econ • 50.46 SR
NSW2 M • 10 Wkts • 2.68 Econ • 62.7 SR
Playing XI
WA
NSW
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|-
|-
Match details
|Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|4,5,6,7 October 2025 - day (4-day match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee