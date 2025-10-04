Matches (10)
West Aust vs NSW, 3rd Match at Perth, Sheffield Shield, Oct 04 2025 - Live Cricket Score

3rd Match, W.A.C.A, October 04 - 07, 2025, Sheffield Shield
Western Australia FlagWestern Australia
New South Wales FlagNew South Wales
Today, 2:30 AM
31m
Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
New South WalesNew South Wales
-----
Western AustraliaWestern Australia
-----
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 09:59
batters to watch(Recent stats)
HWR Cartwright
10 M • 861 Runs • 57.4 Avg • 50.91 SR
J Goodwin
9 M • 520 Runs • 32.5 Avg • 43.18 SR
KR Patterson
8 M • 743 Runs • 57.15 Avg • 47.68 SR
SJ Konstas
9 M • 652 Runs • 40.75 Avg • 54.1 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
CJ Rocchiccioli
9 M • 38 Wkts • 3.14 Econ • 53.02 SR
JS Paris
7 M • 28 Wkts • 1.97 Econ • 50.32 SR
LC Hatcher
4 M • 13 Wkts • 3.5 Econ • 50.46 SR
NM Lyon
2 M • 10 Wkts • 2.68 Econ • 62.7 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Playing XI
Match details
Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth
Tossno toss
Series
Season2025/26
Match days4,5,6,7 October 2025 - day (4-day match)
Umpires
Australia
Gerard Abood
Australia
Michael Graham-Smith
Match Referee
Australia
Dave Gilbert
