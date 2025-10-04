Matches (10)
South Aust vs Victoria, 2nd Match at Adelaide, Sheffield Shield, Oct 04 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Live
2nd Match, Adelaide, October 04 - 07, 2025, Sheffield Shield
Current RR: 1.94
• Min. Ov. Rem: 72
• Last 10 ov (RR): 15/2 (1.50)
FC CAREER
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 10 ovs
(rhb)
|13
|45
|0
|0
|28.88
|6 (14b)
|8 (23b)
(rhb)
|3
|8
|0
|0
|37.50
|3 (2b)
|3 (8b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(rfm)
|5
|1
|10
|2
|2.00
|26
|0
|0
|-
(rfm)
|6
|4
|4
|0
|0.66
|34
|0
|0
|-
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|56
|3430
|162
|32.36
|48
|2694
|202*
|35.92
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|45
|120
|5/33
|30.71
|114
|428
|7/31
|23.09
Last Bat: Nathan McSweeney 0 (21b) • FOW: 32/2 (16.4 Ov)
•
•
•
•
•
•
17th
3
•
W
•
1
•
16th
•
•
•
•
•
•
15th
•
•
1w
•
•
•
•
14th
•
•
•
•
•
1
Match centre Ground time: 11:29
end of over 18Maiden
SOA: 35/2CRR: 1.94
Jason Sangha3 (8b)
Henry Hunt13 (45b)
Scott Boland 6-4-4-0
Mitchell Perry 5-1-10-2
17.6
•
Boland to JJS Sangha, no run
17.5
•
Boland to JJS Sangha, no run
17.4
•
Boland to JJS Sangha, no run
17.3
•
Boland to JJS Sangha, no run
17.2
•
Boland to JJS Sangha, no run
17.1
•
Boland to JJS Sangha, no run
end of over 174 runs • 1 wicket
SOA: 35/2CRR: 2.05
Jason Sangha3 (2b)
Henry Hunt13 (45b)
Mitchell Perry 5-1-10-2
Scott Boland 5-3-4-0
16.6
3
Perry to JJS Sangha, 3 runs
16.5
•
Perry to JJS Sangha, no run
16.4
W
Perry to McSweeney, OUT
Nathan McSweeney c Handscomb b Perry 0 (21b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0
16.3
•
Perry to McSweeney, no run
16.2
1
Perry to Hunt, 1 run
16.1
•
Perry to Hunt, no run
end of over 16Maiden
SOA: 31/1CRR: 1.93
Nathan McSweeney0 (19b)
Henry Hunt12 (43b)
Scott Boland 5-3-4-0
Mitchell Perry 4-1-6-1
15.6
•
Boland to McSweeney, no run
15.5
•
Boland to McSweeney, no run
15.4
•
Boland to McSweeney, no run
15.3
•
Boland to McSweeney, no run
15.2
•
Boland to McSweeney, no run
15.1
•
Boland to McSweeney, no run
end of over 151 run
SOA: 31/1CRR: 2.06
Henry Hunt12 (43b)
Nathan McSweeney0 (13b)
Mitchell Perry 4-1-6-1
Fergus O'Neill 7-1-16-0
14.6
•
Perry to Hunt, no run
14.5
•
Perry to Hunt, no run
Commentary Feedback
Match details
|Adelaide Oval
|Toss
|Victoria, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|4,5,6,7 October 2025 - day (4-day match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
South Aust Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|lbw
|12
|35
|not out
|13
|45
|caught
|0
|21
|not out
|3
|8
|Extras
|(b 4, lb 1, nb 1, w 1)
|Total
|35(2 wkts; 18 ovs)
<1 / 2>