Matches (10)
IND v WI (1)
AFG vs BAN (1)
Women's World Cup (2)
IND-A vs AUS-A (1)
NZ vs AUS (2)
Irani Cup (1)
Sheffield Shield (2)

South Aust vs Victoria, 2nd Match at Adelaide, Sheffield Shield, Oct 04 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Live
2nd Match, Adelaide, October 04 - 07, 2025, Sheffield Shield
PrevNext

Day 1 - Victoria chose to field.

Current RR: 1.94
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 72
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 15/2 (1.50)
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Playing XI
Table
Bet
FC CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 10 ovs
Henry Hunt* 
(rhb)
13450028.886 (14b)8 (23b)
Jason Sangha 
(rhb)
380037.503 (2b)3 (8b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Mitchell Perry 
(rfm)
511022.002600-
Scott Boland 
(rfm)
64400.663400-
MatRunsHSAve
56343016232.36
482694202*35.92
MatWktsBBIAve
451205/3330.71
1144287/3123.09
 Last BatNathan McSweeney 0 (21b) FOW32/2 (16.4 Ov)
17th
3
W
1
16th
15th
1w
14th
1
Match centre Ground time: 11:29
end of over 18Maiden
SOA: 35/2CRR: 1.94 
Jason Sangha3 (8b)
Henry Hunt13 (45b)
Scott Boland 6-4-4-0
Mitchell Perry 5-1-10-2
17.6
Boland to JJS Sangha, no run
17.5
Boland to JJS Sangha, no run
17.4
Boland to JJS Sangha, no run
17.3
Boland to JJS Sangha, no run
17.2
Boland to JJS Sangha, no run
17.1
Boland to JJS Sangha, no run
end of over 174 runs • 1 wicket
SOA: 35/2CRR: 2.05 
Jason Sangha3 (2b)
Henry Hunt13 (45b)
Mitchell Perry 5-1-10-2
Scott Boland 5-3-4-0
16.6
3
Perry to JJS Sangha, 3 runs
16.5
Perry to JJS Sangha, no run
16.4
W
Perry to McSweeney, OUT
Nathan McSweeney c Handscomb b Perry 0 (21b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0
16.3
Perry to McSweeney, no run
16.2
1
Perry to Hunt, 1 run
16.1
Perry to Hunt, no run
end of over 16Maiden
SOA: 31/1CRR: 1.93 
Nathan McSweeney0 (19b)
Henry Hunt12 (43b)
Scott Boland 5-3-4-0
Mitchell Perry 4-1-6-1
15.6
Boland to McSweeney, no run
15.5
Boland to McSweeney, no run
15.4
Boland to McSweeney, no run
15.3
Boland to McSweeney, no run
15.2
Boland to McSweeney, no run
15.1
Boland to McSweeney, no run
end of over 151 run
SOA: 31/1CRR: 2.06 
Henry Hunt12 (43b)
Nathan McSweeney0 (13b)
Mitchell Perry 4-1-6-1
Fergus O'Neill 7-1-16-0
14.6
Perry to Hunt, no run
14.5
Perry to Hunt, no run
Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Match details
Adelaide Oval
TossVictoria, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Match days4,5,6,7 October 2025 - day (4-day match)
Umpires
Australia
Ben Treloar
Australia
Donovan Koch
Match Referee
Australia
Steve Davis
Sheffield Shield News

Weibgen feels wait was worth it: 'I've got to know my game'

The 20-year-old Queensland allrounder has impressed many around the game and credits his recent stint in English club cricket

Weibgen feels wait was worth it: 'I've got to know my game'

No Ashes restrictions: Cameron Green maps out bowling plan

The allrounder says he's not feeling apprehensive ahead of his return to match bowling for the first time in 12 months

No Ashes restrictions: Cameron Green maps out bowling plan

Fergus O'Neill averages 20 with the ball, but can he play Test cricket?

The Victoria seamer has an outstanding domestic record and he believes his chances of higher honours don't have to be all about pace

Fergus O'Neill averages 20 with the ball, but can he play Test cricket?

Jamieson: 'Screws and wire doesn't make you bulletproof'

The fast bowler conceded his first return from injury was rushed and he has sought outside advice to help his latest comeback

Jamieson: 'Screws and wire doesn't make you bulletproof'

Lyon wants 'a spinner in every side' in Tests in Australia

The offspinner will start his season by captaining New South Wales for the first time in what will just be the second occasion he has led in his first-class career

Lyon wants 'a spinner in every side' in Tests in Australia
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
South Aust Innings
Player NameRB
CJ McInerney
lbw1235
HJ Hunt
not out1345
NA McSweeney
caught021
JJS Sangha
not out38
Extras(b 4, lb 1, nb 1, w 1)
Total35(2 wkts; 18 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Sheffield Shield

TeamMWLDPT
NSW-----
QLD-----
SOA-----
TAS-----
VIC-----
WA-----
Full Table