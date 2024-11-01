Matches (9)
South Aust vs Victoria, 9th Match at Adelaide, Sheffield Shield, Nov 01 2024 - Live Cricket Score

9th Match, Adelaide, November 01 - 04, 2024, Sheffield Shield
South Australia FlagSouth Australia
Victoria FlagVictoria
Tomorrow
12:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 12:00
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NA McSweeney
10 M • 839 Runs • 46.61 Avg • 40.84 SR
AT Carey
4 M • 587 Runs • 83.86 Avg • 76.43 SR
PSP Handscomb
10 M • 707 Runs • 41.59 Avg • 48.32 SR
MS Harris
10 M • 703 Runs • 39.06 Avg • 48.28 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
N McAndrew
10 M • 48 Wkts • 2.82 Econ • 45.52 SR
B Doggett
6 M • 30 Wkts • 3.62 Econ • 37.3 SR
F O'Neill
10 M • 46 Wkts • 2.41 Econ • 41.84 SR
SM Boland
6 M • 34 Wkts • 2.38 Econ • 38.88 SR
Adelaide Oval
Series
Season2024/25
Match days1,2,3,4 November 2024 - day (4-day match)
Sheffield Shield

TeamMWLDPT
WA210111.77
SOA210110.74
VIC210110.72
QLD20114.94
NSW20114.66
TAS20114.43
Full Table