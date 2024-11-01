Matches (9)
South Aust vs Victoria, 9th Match at Adelaide, Sheffield Shield, Nov 01 2024 - Live Cricket Score
9th Match, Adelaide, November 01 - 04, 2024, Sheffield Shield
What will be the toss result?
SOA Win & Bat
VIC Win & Bat
SOA Win & Bowl
VIC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
South Aust
L
D
W
D
W
Victoria
D
L
L
D
W
Match centre Ground time: 12:00
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 839 Runs • 46.61 Avg • 40.84 SR
SOA4 M • 587 Runs • 83.86 Avg • 76.43 SR
VIC10 M • 707 Runs • 41.59 Avg • 48.32 SR
VIC10 M • 703 Runs • 39.06 Avg • 48.28 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SOA10 M • 48 Wkts • 2.82 Econ • 45.52 SR
SOA6 M • 30 Wkts • 3.62 Econ • 37.3 SR
VIC10 M • 46 Wkts • 2.41 Econ • 41.84 SR
VIC6 M • 34 Wkts • 2.38 Econ • 38.88 SR
Squad
SOA
VIC
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|-
|-
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Batter
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper
|Bowler
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
Match details
|Adelaide Oval
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|1,2,3,4 November 2024 - day (4-day match)