Victoria vs South Aust, 25th Match at , Sheffield Shield, Mar 06 2025 - Live Cricket Score
25th Match, March 06 - 09, 2025, Sheffield Shield
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Victoria
W
W
L
L
L
South Aust
L
D
W
W
W
Match centre
batters to watch(Recent stats)
VIC10 M • 681 Runs • 37.83 Avg • 52.87 SR
VIC9 M • 636 Runs • 37.41 Avg • 51.49 SR
SOA8 M • 566 Runs • 35.38 Avg • 41.49 SR
5 M • 561 Runs • 62.33 Avg • 41.64 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
VIC9 M • 43 Wkts • 2.66 Econ • 43.53 SR
VIC6 M • 22 Wkts • 2.87 Econ • 51.22 SR
SOA8 M • 43 Wkts • 2.87 Econ • 36.95 SR
SOA6 M • 27 Wkts • 3.38 Econ • 40.59 SR
Squad
VIC
SOA
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|-
|-
|Bowler
|-
|Batter
|-
|-
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
|Top order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Middle order Batter
|-
|-
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|6,7,8,9 March 2025 - day (4-day match)
Sheffield Shield News
Green unlikely to play Shield cricket before county stint
Green had hoped to play for WA in the final Shield round but is unlikely to be ready in time
Kuhnemann cleared of suspect bowling action by ICC
He underwent tests in Brisbane which revealed that the amount of elbow extension for all his deliveries was within the 15-degree
Rogers questions if attacking Konstas is the real Sam
The approach of the 19-year-old opener was in the spotlight this week although he adjusted his game in the second innings at the SCG
Pope spins South Australia to within touching distance of Shield final
Tasmania had threatened to make a game of a tough chase but none of the batters could convert into a big score