Kellaway holds firm amid Buckingham and Thornton four-wicket hauls

South Australia 40 for 2 trail Victoria 285 (Kellaway 79, Thornton 4-42, Buckingham 4-70) by 245 runs

A fighting 79 from Campbell Kellaway in the face of two excellent four-wicket hauls by Jordan Buckingham and Henry Thornton kept Victoria's Sheffield Shield final hopes alive against ladder leaders South Australia on a difficult day for batting at the Junction Oval in Melbourne.

Kellaway's innings was crucial as Victoria were bowled out for 285 on a green surface having been sent into bat. Scott Boland then removed both South Australia openers in an examining evening spell to leave the visitors under pressure on 40 for 2 at stumps on the opening day.

Kellaway, who scored a maiden first-class century before the BBL, got excellent support from Blake Macdonald who was playing his first Shield match for Victoria having moved from New South Wales without a contract last winter. Macdonald had earned his place through twin Second XI centuries against Western Australia and continued that form with a steady 45.

Their 122-run stand could prove vital in the context of the game and the season. Following a short rain delay to start the day, Victoria were hit by the early loss of Marcus Harris who edged a delivery from Buckingham that pitched well outside leg stump to third slip in the second over.

Kellaway and Macdonald then settled in under overcast skies and calmly guided Victoria to lunch. They went about it in different ways. Kellaway struck nine boundaries in his 79 while Macdonald cleared the rope twice off Thornton and Ben Manenti but only struck two other boundaries in his 45.

Thornton got his revenge slightly fortuitously to break the partnership with the score at 126 for 1 when Macdonald gloved a hip-high short ball down the leg side trying to pull behind square.

Buckingham made a decisive blow shortly after, castling Kellaway with a cracking yorker that sneaked under the bat and hit the base of off stump. That sparked a collapse as Victoria lost 3 for 0 in the space of nine balls. Harry Dixon was adjudged lbw to Buckingham for a second-ball duck, although replays suggested it may have both pitched and struck the pad outside the line of leg stump.

Thornton picked up Peter Handscomb in the following over pushing away from his body to guide a catch to Nathan McSweeney in the gully.

However, Victoria's lower order salvaged the innings. Sam Harper blasted seven boundaries in a 33-ball 44 before he fell edging Buckingham to first slip in the first over after tea. Xavier Crone made 34 not out while Sam Elliott and Fergus O'Neill provided valuable contributions of 23 and 22 respectively before Thornton returned to clean up the tail.

Boland then went to work in the final hour, nipping the ball both ways to cause South Australia's top order no end of trouble. He breached the defence on Conor McInerney in the opening over, nipping one through the gate from around the wicket. He then found the outside edge of Henry Hunt who was neatly caught at second slip by Handscomb to leave the visitors 8 for 2.