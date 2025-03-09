Queensland revive final hopes with thumping victory

Queensland 425 for 9 dec (Khawaja 127, Hearne 74) and 82 for 1 beat Tasmania 161 (Weatherald 55, Neser 6-37) and 345 (Weatherald 71, Webster 64*, Ward 52, Silk 50) by nine wickets

Queensland revived their Sheffield Shield hopes with a thumping nine-wicket win against Tasmania.

Set just 81 runs to win, they cruised to 82 for 1 on the final day at Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

Test stalwart Usman Khawaja (33 not out) and Jack Clayton (34no) were untroubled in peeling off the last 56 runs to win on Sunday.

The victory lifted Queensland from fifth spot to second on the Shield table ahead of results from other games which finish Sunday between ladder-leaders South Australia and Victoria, and defending champions Western Australia against NSW.

At the time of the Queensland's victory, SA topped the table on 43.93 points with Queensland next-best with 36.8, followed by NSW (32.87), WA (32.63), Victoria (30.64) and Tasmania (27.61).