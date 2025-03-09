Matches (10)
RESULT
26th Match, Hobart, March 06 - 09, 2025, Sheffield Shield
Queensland FlagQueensland
(T:82) 425/9d & 82/1
Tasmania FlagTasmania
(fo) 161 & 345

Queensland won by 9 wickets

Player Of The Match
33, 6/37 & 2/59
michael-neser
Queensland revive final hopes with thumping victory

The visitors eased to their target on the final morning after a dominant display over the game

AAP
09-Mar-2025 • 1 hr ago
Usman Khawaja and Jack Clayton walk off after completing victory, Queensland vs Tasmania, Sheffield Shield, Hobart, March 9, 2025

Usman Khawaja and Jack Clayton walk off after completing victory  •  Getty Images

Queensland 425 for 9 dec (Khawaja 127, Hearne 74) and 82 for 1 beat Tasmania 161 (Weatherald 55, Neser 6-37) and 345 (Weatherald 71, Webster 64*, Ward 52, Silk 50) by nine wickets
Queensland revived their Sheffield Shield hopes with a thumping nine-wicket win against Tasmania.
Set just 81 runs to win, they cruised to 82 for 1 on the final day at Bellerive Oval in Hobart.
Test stalwart Usman Khawaja (33 not out) and Jack Clayton (34no) were untroubled in peeling off the last 56 runs to win on Sunday.
The victory lifted Queensland from fifth spot to second on the Shield table ahead of results from other games which finish Sunday between ladder-leaders South Australia and Victoria, and defending champions Western Australia against NSW.
At the time of the Queensland's victory, SA topped the table on 43.93 points with Queensland next-best with 36.8, followed by NSW (32.87), WA (32.63), Victoria (30.64) and Tasmania (27.61).
After Sunday's fixtures are completed, one round remains to determine the finalists.
Queensland Innings
Player NameRB
MT Renshaw
caught1117
UT Khawaja
not out3366
J Clayton
not out3471
Extras(lb 4)
Total82(1 wkt; 25.4 ovs)
Sheffield Shield

TeamMWLDPT
SOA851243.93
QLD933336.8
NSW833232.87
WA833232.63
VIC834130.64
TAS925227.61
Full Table