Tasmania vs Queensland, 26th Match at Hobart, Sheffield Shield, Mar 06 2025 - Live Cricket Score
26th Match, Hobart, March 06 - 09, 2025, Sheffield Shield
What will be the toss result?
TAS Win & Bat
QLD Win & Bat
TAS Win & Bowl
QLD Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Tasmania
D
W
L
W
L
Queensland
D
L
W
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 11:42
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TAS10 M • 644 Runs • 35.78 Avg • 53.26 SR
TAS8 M • 626 Runs • 44.71 Avg • 62.85 SR
QLD9 M • 594 Runs • 39.6 Avg • 47.36 SR
QLD10 M • 588 Runs • 34.59 Avg • 47.07 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TAS7 M • 34 Wkts • 3.2 Econ • 39.14 SR
TAS8 M • 27 Wkts • 2.42 Econ • 69.11 SR
10 M • 29 Wkts • 3.31 Econ • 70.13 SR
QLD9 M • 27 Wkts • 3.19 Econ • 67.03 SR
Squad
TAS
QLD
Player
Role
|Middle order Batter
|-
|Bowler
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|-
|Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|-
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|-
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
Match details
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|6,7,8,9 March 2025 - day (4-day match)
Sheffield Shield News
Green unlikely to play Shield cricket before county stint
Green had hoped to play for WA in the final Shield round but is unlikely to be ready in time
Kuhnemann cleared of suspect bowling action by ICC
He underwent tests in Brisbane which revealed that the amount of elbow extension for all his deliveries was within the 15-degree
Rogers questions if attacking Konstas is the real Sam
The approach of the 19-year-old opener was in the spotlight this week although he adjusted his game in the second innings at the SCG
Pope spins South Australia to within touching distance of Shield final
Tasmania had threatened to make a game of a tough chase but none of the batters could convert into a big score