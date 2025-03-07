McSweeney open to possibilities in bid to earn Test recall

Nathan McSweeney would grab the opportunity to play county cricket if a chance arose as he pushes to try and win back a spot in Australia's side with one of the opening slots still to be locked in for the World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord's in June.

McSweeney, 25, began the summer debuting as Australia's Test opener at the the start of the Border-Gavaskar series but was dropped after three Tests for Sam Konstas having run aground against Jasprit Bumrah, scoring just 72 runs in six innings.

He was taken on the tour of Sri Lanka but ran the drinks as the spare batter ahead of Konstas who was also left out and sent home to play in the Sheffield Shield with Travis Head moving up to open and Josh Inglis sliding into the middle-order.

Head will move back to No. 5 for the WTC final leaving a vacancy at the top of the order but Cameron Green's impending return as batter means Australia's selectors have a challenge in finding room for him while also finding an opener to partner Usman Khawaja.

"I don't know," he said. "All I can do is make runs and get back to being a consistent run-scorer which is what got me the opportunity in the first place. So wherever my spot is, if the opportunity comes I'm happy to bat wherever. And I think my game is suited to that. All I can focus on now is trying to punch out some runs. Hopefully that means South Australia in a Shield final,"

He will get a second innings in this game before South Australia host Queensland in the final round of the season. That game and a possible final will be his only playing opportunities before the WTC final unless an opportunity in England presented itself.

Nathan McSweeney was dropped after three Tests against India • Getty Images

"I'd love to get over and play some county cricket but at this stage I'm just staying in Adelaide," McSweeney said. "I haven't looked too much past the next couple of weeks for us. It's massive for South Australia. So hopefully we can nail the end of this game and the next couple of weeks leading into hopefully a Shield final. But post that I'd love to head overseas and keep working on my game."

McSweeney's 60 was a welcome return to some run-scoring form. It was just his third first-class innings since being dropped from the Test side in mid-December having scored 20 and 7 in South Australia's last game against Tasmania. But he had also registered scores of 28, 8 and 7 in South Australia's final three 50-over games in the Dean Jones Trophy, which they won in emphatic style thanks in part to his role with the ball in the final

"It was nice to spend some time middle," McSweeney said. "It's been a little bit of a stop start season for me, I guess, and I haven't played heaps of cricket. Not the score I would have liked. But it's nice to spend some time out there and face plenty of balls and hopefully I can get make use of that in the second innings and really come out and hopefully score a bit more freely."

The selectors were pleased with what he showed technically and temperamentally in his first three Test matches but there were concerns over his scoring limitations, which ultimately was the reason why they opted to omit him. His innings at the Junction Oval perfectly incapsulated both the positives and the negatives of his game.

He showed outstanding defensive skill and decision-making to withstand Test-quality spells from Boland but struggled to rotate the strike, particularly in the evening session on day one when he was 9 off 52 balls and the morning session on day two. He got busier and more proactive as the innings wore on before nicking a good delivery from Victoria seamer Fergus O'Neill who also probed with unerring accuracy all innings to claim five wickets.

McSweeney's brief taste of Test cricket has shown him that he needs to keep trusting the foundations of his game but add some different scoring options.

"A little bit of both," McSweeney said. "I think I know a method that works in Shield cricket for me, but you're also trying to keep learning, keep getting better. And from my experiences in Test cricket, there's definitely some learnings to try and add and scenarios where I can tinker with my game to hopefully be better for it.

"I think it's also important to know what worked for me leading into that and what makes me a good player. So it's been an enjoyable last couple of months, a challenging one, no doubt, but I definitely like to think I'm better for it."