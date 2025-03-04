Green unlikely to play Shield cricket before county stint

Cameron Green is unlikely to play any Sheffield Shield cricket before his County Championship stint with Gloucestershire as he continues to recover from back surgery.

Speaking at the Australian Cricket Awards last month Green had flagged that his recovery was on track to have him available for Western Australia's final Shield match against Victoria on March 15 as a batter only. But despite returning to the nets and hitting balls regularly over recent weeks, it is understood he is unlikely to be cleared to play before the end of the Australian domestic summer and WA are not expecting him to be available for the clash with Victoria or the Shield final if they qualify.

Green has to undergo regular scans on his back to check on his progression before returning to play after undergoing spine surgery in October . Green's first match back is likely to be in division two of the County Championship for Gloucestershire against Kent at Canterbury on April 18.

Green has signed a five-game deal with Gloucestershire thanks to the help of a "significant donation" from one of the club's members. Those five matches are against Kent twice, Leicestershire, Lancashire at Old Trafford and Northamptonshire prior to the WTC final at Lord's. However, it remains to be seen whether Cricket Australia's medical staff allow him to play five straight first-class matches leading into the WTC final coming off no cricket since September and no first-class cricket in 13 months, despite the fact he will not be bowling in any of them.

Green is in the frame to play in the WTC final in June as a batter only having played all 28 of his Tests to-date as an allrounder. Australia also has a three-Test tour of the Caribbean in late June-early July but he will not be available to bowl until later in the year in the build-up to the home Ashes series which starts in late November.

His availability as a batter only will create a selection squeeze in Australia's batting line-up. Green made 174 not out in second last Test match batting at No.4 but Steve Smith's triumphant return to that spot means Green will have to bat somewhere else if he plays in the WTC final against South Africa.

Travis Head will also return to No.5 after opening in Australia's most recent Tests in Sri Lanka meaning Australia will need another opener to partner Usman Khawaja. Sam Konstas is in the frame to return after missing selection in Sri Lanka and is keen to play in the County Championship but is yet to secure a deal.