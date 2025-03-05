Morris set for rare back-to-back Shield games as WA press for another final

Western Australia quick Lance Morris is set to be unleashed against New South Wales amid a complicated balancing act with his bowling load management as WA push to try and qualify for a fourth straight Sheffield Shield final.

Morris has been named in WA's 14-man squad alongside Cameron Bancroft who will return from the broken shoulder he suffered in the BBL to play his 100th Shield match against NSW at the WACA ground.

Morris' inclusion is the most noteworthy given he is contracted to Cricket Australia and they have been managing his playing schedule this summer. Morris, who turns 27 later this month, has played just three Shield matches this season, including WA's most recent win against Queensland in Brisbane, but has been playing with a maximum overs restriction of 25 per game coming off a stress fracture last winter as well as a quad strain late in the pre-season.

It is understood he was initially set to be rested from the match against NSW with a view to being made available for WA's final home and away game against Victoria next week at the WACA ground. Such a schedule could have left him unavailable for the final as CA's medical team are understandably very cautious about Morris playing back-to-back Shield games at the moment due to his extensive injury history, given he is a developing international prospect as one of the few bowlers in Australia capable of clocking speeds in excess of 150kph consistently.

Morris is understood to be frustrated at being held back despite being in good shape having bowled well in the second innings at the Gabba after some rust in the first innings. Morris articulated his frustration earlier in the summer in an interview with ESPNCricinfo explaining that scans have shown a stress issue that is not causing him pain. WA have also had difficulty trying to manage his overs restrictions in games while trying to qualify for the Shield final. Morris has not bowled more than 25 overs in a match since November 2023 and has not played four Shield games in succession since late 2022.

Morris' case is a prime example of why CA has appointed Adam Griffith as the new national pace bowling coach to unify the approach to management of fast bowlers across national, state and franchise cricket. CA have also appointed current travelling Australia men's team physio Nick Jones to a permanent Australia-based case manager role to coordinate and oversee the rehabilitation of injured players while a new team physio will be appointed to travel full-time with the team.

Cameron Green is another player who will be managed by Jones as he continues his recovery from back surgery, but he is unlikely to play a Shield game before a County Championship stint with Gloucestershire.

Daniel Sams and Cameron Bancroft collided when going for the same catch • Cricket Australia via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Bancroft is set to become the 13th WA player to play 100 Shield matches . He will return at the top of the order and will be fine to field in the slips but will be slow to return to throwing after breaking his right shoulder in a sickening collision with Sydney Thunder teammate Daniel Sams during the BBL.

Australia's semi-final exit from the Champions Trophy on Tuesday also opens the door for Cooper Connolly to potentially be available for WA's next Shield clash with Victoria but it appears unlikely they will get Josh Inglis or Aaron Hardie back for either the last round of the season or a potential final given both have IPL contracts, with the IPL starting on March 21 just three days after the last Shield round of the season and five days before the Shield final.

Elsewhere, Khawaja will return for Queensland to face Tasmania at Bellerive Oval in Hobart after resting from the loss to WA following his successful tour of Sri Lanka. Jack Clayton also returns to further bolster Queensland's batting after missing the WA clash with a hamstring injury. Kuhnemann has been included in Tasmania's squad as has left-hander Caleb Jewell who has not played Shield cricket since he was omitted from Tasmania's first-choice side in November.

Victoria have named exciting 18-year-old left-hander Oliver Peake in their 13-man squad to face Shield leaders South Australia at the Junction Oval in Melbourne. Peake is in-line to make his first-class debut having been a development tourist with Australia's Test squad in Sri Lanka last month. Peake made 99 in Victoria's most recent second XI match against WA and has been included alongside former NSW batter Blake Macdonald who made twin centuries in the same game. Peter Handscomb will captain Victoria as Will Sutherland has been rested.

South Australia can lock up a home Shield final with a win over Victoria with Adelaide Oval still an outside chance to host the game in between Australia Football League fixtures if the drop-in pitches can be transplanted back into the venue without too much disruption after being removed for the start of the football season following the One-Day final.

Sheffield Shield squads

Western Australia: Sam Whiteman (c), Cameron Bancroft, Hilton Cartwright, Brody Couch, Keaton Critchell, Joel Curtis, Sam Fanning, Cameron Gannon, Jayden Goodwin, Lance Morris, Joel Paris, Corey Rocchiccioli, Charlie Stobo, Ashton Turner

New South Wales: Jackson Bird, Ollie Davies, Jack Edwards (c), Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Ryan Hadley, Liam Hatcher, Hanno Jacobs, Sam Konstas, Nic Maddinson, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe, Lachlan Shaw

Victoria: Peter Handscomb (c), Scott Boland, Xavier Crone, Harry Dixon, Sam Elliott, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Campbell Kellaway, Blake Macdonald, Todd Murphy, Fergus O'Neill, Oliver Peake, Mitch Perry

South Australia: Jordan Buckingham, Brendan Doggett, Henry Hunt, Jake Lehmann, Ben Manenti, Connor McInerney, Nathan McSweeney (c), Harry Nielsen, Lloyd Pope, Jason Sangha, Liam Scott, Henry Thornton

Tasmania: Jordan Silk (c), Gabe Bell, Jake Doran, Kieran Elliott, Brad Hope, Caleb Jewell, Matt Kuhnemann, Riley Meredith, Aidan O'Connor, Mitch Owen, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Tim Ward, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster