Kuhnemann 'never doubted' his bowling action, looks to the future

Australia spinner Matt Kuhnemann said he had "never doubted" his bowling action despite being reported following the Test series in Sri Lanka; he was cleared following ICC testing on Wednesday.

The outcome of the testing process was confirmed and Kuhnemann was given the green light to continue bowling in international cricket. Commenting for the first time since the Test series where he took 16 wickets in two matches, Kuhnemann thanked those who had supported him and added he felt the process had been fairly handled.

"I am very grateful for all the support I have received from my family, friends and team-mates, and to Cricket Australia who stood by me throughout the process," he said in a statement issued through Cricket Australia. "It was a disappointing way to finish what was such a successful Test series for Australia. I've never doubted my bowling action throughout my career and I'm always looking to improve the art of spin bowling in different conditions.

"I thought the process itself was quite fair and I appreciated the professional manner in which testing was explained to me and then conducted."

Kuhnemann, who had never previously had his action questioned in a career dating back to 2017, could have continued to play domestic cricket while the testing process took place but sat out the previous round of the Sheffield Shield to manage the thumb injury he bowled with through the Sri Lanka series. But he suggested he could return before the end of the season with two rounds of the Shield remaining.

"I'm looking forward to finishing the season with Tasmania once my thumb has fully healed and then getting into my off-field preparations," he said.

Kuhnemann is a likely inclusion for the three-match Test series in the West Indies in June-July where conditions at some of the venues may be conducive to two spinners, and he shapes as a key figure for Australia's next subcontinent Test series, against India in early 2027.

Matt Kuhnemann is still recovering from the thumb injury he carried through Sri Lanka • AFP via Getty Images

"We are pleased for Matt that this matter is now resolved," Ben Oliver, CA executive general manager national teams, said. "It has been a challenging period for Matt, however he has carried himself exceptionally well.

"He has had the full support of Australian cricket and he can now move forward to the next phase of his international career with great confidence."

During the series in Sri Lanka, Kuhnemann was termed Australia's best bowler by Nathan Lyon, while stand-in captain Steven Smith had voiced his surprise at Kuhnemann having been reported.

India spinner R Ashwin has previously spoken about how Kuhnemann's wrist action when he delivers can create an optical illusion about the action.