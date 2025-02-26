Kuhnemann cleared of suspect bowling action by ICC

Left-arm spinner Matt Kuhnemann has been cleared to bowl in international cricket by the ICC. He had been reported for a suspect action following the two-Test series in Sri Lanka where he had picked up 16 wickets in the series as Australia won 2-0.

Kuhmemann, who had never previously been reported in a professional career dating back to 2017, was tested in Brisbane and learnt of the outcome on Wednesday.

"He...underwent an independent bowling assessment at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane on 15 February, where it was revealed that the amount of elbow extension for all his deliveries was within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations," an ICC statement said.

Kuhnemann could have continued playing domestic cricket while his action was assessed although the thumb he dislocated during the BBL has kept him out of action since. It is not known yet if he will be fit in time for Tasmania's next Sheffield Shield game against Queensland in Hobart from March 6. He is a strong chance of being selected for the Test tour of West Indies in June and July.

During the testing process, Kuhnemann went through a session that lasted more than one hour, where he was asked to bowl at a similar speed and with similar revolutions to what he did in the second Test in Galle. ICC experts were at hand to observe the proceedings as Kuhnemann bowled, wearing markers on his body and surrounded by several high-speed cameras and a 3D motion analysis system.

"We are pleased for Matt that this matter is now resolved," Ben Oliver, CA executive general manager national teams said in a statement. "It has been a challenging period for Matt, however he has carried himself exceptionally well.

"He has had the full support of Australian cricket and he can now move forward to the next phase of his international career with great confidence."

Not long after he had been reported, his Australia team-mates rallied behind him, with Steven Smith, Australia's captain in Pat Cummins' absence, saying, "It's come as a bit of a surprise to me. He has been playing for eight years in professional cricket and nothing has been said in that amount of time.

"I am thinking of him, at present, he has to go through the process. We're confident he will pass. He will go through that process back home. We wish him all the best."