Cool Kuhnemann moves on from bowling action saga

Matthew Kuhnemann insists he's put interrogation of his action firmly behind him as he targets a Test tour of the West Indies mid-year.

Kuhnemann was temporarily suspended from bowling and had a 10-day wait for results after being put through testing by cricket's governing body.

The 28-year-old, who spoke to media on Friday for the first time since the incident, said he was always confident his action would be given the green light. So much so, he used the 10 days to spend some time on the Gold Coast.

"It was actually great to have a bit of downtime with my family," he said. "[The wait] wasn't as nerve wracking as people may have thought.

"When it first happened there was definitely some shock [and] I was very grateful for the support Cricket Australia and Cricket Tasmania provided.

"[But I've played] over 100 professional games and had never been questioned … I was always confident that I would be fine.

"I've had a couple of weeks to sit back and reflect on everything now and move on."

Had tests deemed Kuhnemann extended his elbow by more than 15 degrees, he would have been banned from bowling until he could prove he had remedied the situation.

Kuhnemann was Australia's highest wicket taker in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka with 16 scalps at an average of 17.18. He played through pain after breaking his right thumb in the Big Bash League in January.

Kuhnemann said the ICC tests, thumb injury and battles securing a spot for previous state side Queensland had built his resilience.

"It is the life of a professional sportsman these days, people might doubt you and whatnot but it's how you take the doubt and turn it into a positive," he said. "I've never been more confident in my ability as a cricketer.

"Over in Sri Lanka that was probably the best time of my career, the ball was coming out beautifully."

Kuhnemann will be hoping to help last-placed Tasmania to a win when they host New South Wales in a day-night fixture in the final Sheffield Shield round starting Saturday.

The next goal is a potential stint in England with Durham and a trip to the Caribbean with Australia, who play West Indies in a three-Test series beginning June.