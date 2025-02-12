Kuhnemann reported for suspect action after Sri Lanka Test

Left-arm spinner Matt Kuhnemann has been reported for a suspect action following Australia's Test series in Sri Lanka.

Kuhnemann, who claimed 16 wickets in the two matches in Galle, will now have to undergo independent testing at an ICC-accredited centre with Brisbane the likely location. Bowlers are permitted 15 degrees of flex in their actions.

It is the first time in a professional career which began in 2017 that Kuhnemann's action has been called into question. He is able to continue playing domestic cricket while his action is assessed.

Should he fail the assessment in the coming weeks he would be banned from bowling until remedial work is undertaken and the corrections are approved.

"The Australian team was notified of the match officials' referral following the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle and will support Matt through the process of clearing this matter," a CA spokesperson said.

"Matt has played 124 professional matches since his debut in 2017, including five Test matches and four One-Day Internationals. He has played 55 Big Bash League games since 2018.

"This is the first time in those eight years of professional cricket that his action has been questioned.

Matt Kuhnemann played a major part in Australia's success • Getty Images

"Cricket Australia will liaise closely with the ICC and independent experts in line with ICC regulations. No further comment will be made by Cricket Australia or Matthew until the matter is resolved."

Kuhnemann was lauded as Australia's best bowler in the Sri Lanka series by Nathan Lyon after the duo teamed up to take 30 off the 40 wickets in the 2-0 series sweep.

He faced a race against time to be fit for the tour after breaking his thumb in the BBL in mid-January but made a remarkable recovery to be able to take his place in the side.