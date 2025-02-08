Lyon 'extremely proud' of Kuhnemann

Whatever happens on what is likely to be the final day of the series, it is clear that Australia's spinners have been spectacular in Sri Lanka.

So far, the hosts have lost 37 of the 40 wickets they can lose in two Tests. Of those, Australia's two frontline spinners - Nathan Lyon and Matthew Kuhnemann - have taken 29 wickets.

Left-arm Kuhnemann has been especially impressive, taking 16 wickets at an average of 16.50. He was a serious doubt to play any part of this series, having suffered a compound dislocation and fracture in his thumb while playing in the Big Bash League. He has played one of the most definitive roles so far, and Lyon, who is currently on 552 Test wickets, felt Kuhnemann had been Australia's chief weapon.

"Cooney's been exceptional, and he deserves all the praise that he actually gets," Lyon said after the third day's play in Galle , where Australia need three more wickets to win the series 2-0 . "I hope he gets a lot of it, because the way he broke his thumb three weeks ago, and showed the courage to come out here and bowl - I know it's hurting him, but he's there, he's showing a lot of courage, and he's bowling exceptionally well.

"He's bowling his best ball over and over, and challenging the guy's defence, and that's all we can ask. He's playing his role to his best ability, and I'm extremely proud of him. This is his fifth Test match, is it? For him to take 16 wickets thus far in this series, with a couple still out there, I think he's been our best bowler."

Lyon, one of Australia's greatest spinners, has taken 13 wickets and on Saturday became the third Australia bowler - after Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath - to go past 550 wickets. But others have contributed too. Todd Murphy, Travis Head, and Beau Webster, have all taken a wicket apiece in Sri Lanka.

"Well, we pride ourselves on improving on our skills - each and every one of us," Lyon said. "For someone like Travis Head, too - we all know he's an X Factor player with the bat - to keep putting his finger in the ice and keep doing those breakthroughs is special.

"But everyone works hard on their game, and they want to play their role. They want to have an impact for the Australian cricket team, and that's something that they should be proud of."

It's been a resounding success in Sri Lanka for Australia's spinners, and Lyon suggested simplicity was at the heart of what they tried to do on these pitches.