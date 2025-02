- Number of Test wickets taken by Nathan Lyon after the completion of the second Test in Galle, where he took seven wickets. Lyon became the third Australian bowler to reach the landmark of 550 Test wickets, after Shane Warne (708) and Glenn McGrath (563). He also completed 150 wickets in Asia, which is the most by a non-Asian bowler there, having already started the series against Sri Lanka well clear of Shane Warne.