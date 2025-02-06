Matches (6)
Sri Lanka vs Australia, 2nd Test at Galle, Sri Lanka vs Australia, Feb 06 2025 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Test, Galle, February 06 - 10, 2025, Australia tour of Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
Australia FlagAustralia
Tomorrow
4:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 06:10
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PHKD Mendis
10 M • 1096 Runs • 68.5 Avg • 66.58 SR
DM de Silva
10 M • 771 Runs • 42.83 Avg • 64.3 SR
TM Head
10 M • 693 Runs • 43.31 Avg • 90.7 SR
UT Khawaja
10 M • 643 Runs • 37.82 Avg • 50.87 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NGRP Jayasuriya
9 M • 43 Wkts • 3.37 Econ • 64.88 SR
AM Fernando
9 M • 31 Wkts • 3.93 Econ • 44.12 SR
NM Lyon
10 M • 37 Wkts • 2.83 Econ • 45.51 SR
MA Starc
10 M • 34 Wkts • 3.48 Econ • 49.2 SR
Head to head
Squad
SL
AUS
Player
Role
Dhananjaya de Silva (c)
Allrounder
Dinesh Chandimal 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sonal Dinusha 
Bowling Allrounder
Asitha Fernando 
Bowler
Oshada Fernando 
Top order Batter
Vishwa Fernando 
Bowler
Lahiru Udara 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Prabath Jayasuriya 
Bowler
Dimuth Karunaratne 
Opening Batter
Lahiru Kumara 
Bowler
Angelo Mathews 
Allrounder
Kusal Mendis 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kamindu Mendis 
Allrounder
Pathum Nissanka 
Top order Batter
Nishan Peiris 
Bowler
Milan Rathnayake 
Bowler
Sadeera Samarawickrama 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jeffrey Vandersay 
Bowler
Match details
Galle International Stadium
Series
Australia tour of Sri Lanka
ICC World Test Championship
Season2024/25
Match numberTest no. 2580
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
Match days6,7,8,9,10 February 2025 - day (5-day match)
ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
SA1283110069.44
AUS18124214265.74
IND1998211450.00
NZ147708148.21
ENG221110111443.18
SL125706041.67
BAN124804531.25
WI133824428.21
PAK145904727.98
Full Table