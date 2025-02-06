Matches (6)
Sri Lanka vs Australia, 2nd Test at Galle, Sri Lanka vs Australia, Feb 06 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Sri Lanka
W
W
L
L
L
Australia
W
D
W
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 06:10
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 1096 Runs • 68.5 Avg • 66.58 SR
10 M • 771 Runs • 42.83 Avg • 64.3 SR
AUS10 M • 693 Runs • 43.31 Avg • 90.7 SR
AUS10 M • 643 Runs • 37.82 Avg • 50.87 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 43 Wkts • 3.37 Econ • 64.88 SR
9 M • 31 Wkts • 3.93 Econ • 44.12 SR
AUS10 M • 37 Wkts • 2.83 Econ • 45.51 SR
AUS10 M • 34 Wkts • 3.48 Econ • 49.2 SR
Squad
SL
AUS
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Galle International Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|Test no. 2580
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.00 start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|6,7,8,9,10 February 2025 - day (5-day match)
Match Coverage
Karunaratne: 'Series win in SA 2019 one of the most favourite chapters of my career'
The Sri Lanka opener looks back on some of the most memorable moments in his career and ahead to his team's future in Test cricket
Travis Head expects Sam Konstas to open in WTC final
Konstas is set to be on the bench for the second Test against Sri Lanka too but head coach McDonald has suggested the WTC final line-up will have a different look